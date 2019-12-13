Fabbri scores 2, Red Wings snap 12-game winless streak

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored twice on fortuitous bounces off the same Winnipeg player, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Both off Fabbri’s goals went in off the body of defenseman Neal Pionk, and it was that kind of night for the Red Wings, who had been 0-10-2 in their previous 12 and had dropped 10 in a row in regulation. Darren Helm, Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets.

Helm opened the scoring on a breakaway after a messy sequence of blunders by Winnipeg defenseman Nathan Beaulieu. First, Beaulieu let the puck get past him at the Detroit blue line. Then, after chasing it down in the neutral zone, he let the puck slip away from his control — right into the path of Helm.

While trying to recover, Beaulieu skated right into linesman Greg Devorski, and at that point, Helm was gone. He beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot to make it 1-0.

Detroit scored on the power play later in the first period when Fabbri’s backhanded pass attempt bounced off Pionk’s right leg and past Hellebuyck.

The goals were fluky, but the Red Wings fully deserved the lead after outshooting Winnipeg 14-5 in the first. The bounces kept going Detroit’s way.

LIGHTNING 3, BRUINS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals to extend his recent tear and Tampa Bay beat suddenly slumping Boston.

Stamkos has scored six times during a four-game goal streak.

Tampa Bay, which had dropped four of five at home, also got a goal from Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win.

Patrice Bergeron and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who have lost four straight in regulation and five in a row overall (0-4-1). Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots.

The Bruins, coming off an intense 3-2 loss Wednesday night at Washington in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams, hadn’t dropped four consecutive games in regulation since March 2017. The five-game losing streak is their longest since an 0-5-0 stretch in March 2016.

ISLANDERS 3, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Devon Toews and Mathew Barzal had power-plays goals in a 3:51 span early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help New York beat Florida.

The Islanders swept the three-game, regular-season series with the Panthers for the first time since 2013.

Anders Lee added an empty-net goal for New York,

Mike Hoffman scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

PENGUINS 1, BLUE JACKETS 0, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored a power-play goal at 3:02 of overtime and Pittsburgh beat Columbus.

Rust controlled a bouncing puck at the top of the crease and fired it past Joonas Korpisalo for the winner and his 10th goal of the year.

Tristan Jarry stopped 17 shots for his third shutout in his last four appearances. Jarry, who has five career shutouts, and three this season, established a franchise-record 177-minute, 15-second shutout streak before the run ended during Tuesday’s home loss to Montreal.

Korpisalo, who beat Pittsburgh on Nov. 29, made 31 saves. Columbus has lost four of five and six of nine.

SABRES 4, PREDATORS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and extended his NHL-leading point streak to 15 games, Victor Oloffson scored in the third period, and Buffalo beat Nashville.

Jimmy Vesey also scored and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves as the Sabres won their third in a row.

Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen had goals for the Predators, who had a two-game win streak snapped. Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots.

BLUES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist as St. Louis beat Vegas.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves after getting pulled from his previous start against Toronto last Saturday when he allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Max Pacioretty and William Carrier had the goals for the Golden Knights, who lost for the third time in four games. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots in his 820th career game, which tied Sean Burke for 14th on the NHL’s all-time list.

WILD 6, OILERS 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal with 4:47 remaining in the third period, Ryan Donato scored for the third straight game and Minnesota topped Edmonton.

Jordan Greenway, Jason Zucker, Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin added goals for Minnesota, which has points in 13 of its past 14 games. Rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stayed unbeaten in four career games with 28 saves.

Oscar Klefbom, Leon Draisaitl, Gaetan Haas, Connor McDavid and James Neal scored for Edmonton, which is 2-5-1 in its past eight games. Mike Smith stopped 21 shots.

FLAMES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had his first two-goal game of the season and Calgary scored three goals in the first three minutes of the third period, rallying to beat Toronto.

Gaudreau tied it 2-2 just 19 seconds into the third, sending a wrist shot past Frederik Andersen after being set up by Mikael Backlund.

Then, after Michael Frolik’s third goal in as many games at 1:59 gave the Flames the lead, Gaudreau scored again.

The three goals came on three consecutive shots.

Travis Hamonic also had a goal for Calgary (18-12-4). Sean Monahan had a pair of assists to extend his point-streak to eight games (5 goals, 5 assists).

The Flames improved to 7-0-0 under interim head coach Geoff Ward and moved into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (15-14-4). The Leafs fell to 2-1-0 on their four-game trip.

COYOTES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored twice and Pacific Division-leading Arizona beat Chicago.

Vinnie Hinostroza, playing against his former team, assisted on all three of Arizona’s first-period goals to match his career high for points in a game.

Michael Grabner and ex-Blackhawk Nick Schmaltz each added a goal for the Coyotes. Christian Dvorak had two assists and Brad Richardson scored his first goal of the season to go with an assist during Arizona’s fourth victory in six games.

Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome, the Coyotes’ top draft pick in 2015, scored for the Blackhawks, who lost their third straight.

