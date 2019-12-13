Annual Law Enforcement Food Drive to be a Success

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – While the holiday season is typically a time to gather with family and friends for a traditional yuletide feast, many members of the community are in need of help when it comes to putting food on the table. The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up with the New Concord Police Department this afternoon for a food drive at Riesbeck’s Food Market to help those in need across the area. Sergeant Jeff Dawson, with the New Concord Police Department, says each year of the food drive brings better results than the previous year.

“Being that it’s our fifth year, so people know and they expect it coming this time of year. So, every other year it’s just gotten a little bit better and a little bit better—and that’s what we try to do; we try to beat our numbers from the last year. It’s kind of like a competition for us. All in all, it’s for a good cause.”

Bags containing full meals for families in need were prepared and available for purchase inside the store and Lieutenant Melanie Appleman, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says this year’s food drive had the most promising start ever with nearly 30 bags already donated upon the arrival of law enforcement.

“We’re so fortunate to have such a great community. Everybody likes to come together and help each other out and just the conversations with everyone—it’s just been really great. We’ve had a lot of kids come up and they bring the bag and they hand it to us. It’s a great time of year just to kind of give back and that spirit of giving—just the spirit of community.”

The annual food drive is taking place at Riesbeck’s Food Market in New Concord until 7 PM this evening. All proceeds and donations will be taken to the College Drive Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.