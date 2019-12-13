UPDATED on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 5:08 PM EST:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. High around 45°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late evening, and then widespread rain showers likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall totals around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain showers likely during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall totals around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and snow showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight. New snow accumulations less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 41°.

DISCUSSION:

As of 4:30 PM, KZZV is reporting clear skies; however if you look outside you probably are seeing clouds in the sky. KCMH is reporting an overcast at 25,000 feet, which may be high enough out of the range of KZZV ASOS. Regardless, mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for tonight, however the clouds will be fairly high up but they will gradually begin to “descend” as we go through tonight and into tomorrow. So because of the high level clouds this evening, I am treating it in the forecast as if it were mostly clear, but I am wording it as “mostly cloudy” because I generally like to save “cloudy” for lower level overcasts. Moving rapidly along…

Two low pressure systems are going to be affecting our region over the next couple of days, and then two more will affect us as we head into next week. For the sake of keeping this discussion from becoming an essay, we will focus on the first two low pressure systems for tonight. An area of low pressure is beginning to take shape down around the Gulf Coast, this – I expect – will become our Low Pressure #1. Located up in Montana is Low Pressure #2. There is also a low pressure system currently to our north in the Great Lakes, but to prevent confusion we will not talk about that one.

Low Pressure #1 will begin to move up the East Coast later Friday Evening and Friday Night. In addition it will have some extra moisture courtesy of a southeasterly breeze in our region. I expect that this low will have a decent amount of moisture at it’s disposal, and not only that but there is likely to be a smaller area of low pressure that will develop on the western side of the Appalachian Mountains by tomorrow evening (we will call this one, Low Pressure 1.5).

Rain showers will likely begin to arrive gradually during late Friday Afternoon and Friday Evening. A few rain drops to start – nothing much – and then gradually scattered rain showers will emerge in our region and then widespread rain showers by the overnight hours on Friday Night. This rain should be able to keep us fairly cool, but it will likely keep our temperature fairly steady throughout the night. In fact, I went ahead and put the low temperature for Friday Night at 36°, dropping only 9° from what I expect our Friday high temperature of 45° to be. With temperatures in the mid-30s, I would normally add a chance for some snow showers, however, I am a bit hesitant to do so because 850 mb temperatures appear to be just slightly above 0°C and the 540-line is looking to be all the way back in NW Ohio on Friday Night. Certainly, there are some models that have Friday Night with some rain/snow showers, but at this point, going from 45° down to 36° by 7-8AM Saturday Morning with upper air temperatures still pretty mild, I am going to keep Friday Night as just rain showers.

By Saturday Morning, the center of Low Pressure #1 will be somewhere between Washington, DC and southern Philadelphia area. Again, at this point in the day, there does exist a possibility of a smaller, weaker Low Pressure #1.5 to be near Charleston, WV. Regardless of that, by Saturday Afternoon, Low Pressure #1 will likely begin it’s absorption of Low Pressure #2. This will result in the warm air being advected northwards into Ohio from Low Pressure #2 to suddenly be stopped, and then pushed southwards during the afternoon. In addition, rain showers and snow showers associated with Low Pressure #2 will become intertwined with the rain showers from Low Pressure #1. This could result in a localized area of steady rain showers in our area by early Saturday Afternoon. If the precipitation is heavy enough, it could begin to pull down some cooler air from the north and switch some of the rain showers over to snow showers. Upper level temperatures appear to support this. I went ahead and lowered Saturday’s high temperature from 45° down to 43°, but removed the “downwards arrow” because that high temperature may occur during the early afternoon right before the mixing begins. At this time, I am not expecting any accumulation for a variety of reasons.

By Saturday Evening, Low Pressure #1 will have moved up towards the St. Lawrence area of Quebec, leaving us with a decent northwesterly flow across the state of Ohio. Given some lingering instability, I went ahead and kept the chances for snow showers in the forecast for the Saturday Evening and then a stray snow shower possible in the area overnight Saturday Night and into Sunday morning. I am not expecting anything more than a quick dusting at most from those snow showers.

An area of high pressure tries to move in, but the upper level trough will start to flatten and this will allow for our next system to arrive by Monday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

