Williams, Howard host App State

Appalachian State (5-4) vs. Howard (1-9)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Forrest and Appalachian State will go up against Charles Williams and Howard. The junior Forrest has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10 over his last five games. C. Williams, a senior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Howard’s C. Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Appalachian State has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. Howard has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Appalachian State has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com