Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 85, Akr. North 11
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 38
Arlington 45, N. Baltimore 35
Ashland Mapleton 40, Monroeville 25
Atwater Waterloo 49, Lowellville 37
Batavia 54, Goshen 50
Belmont Union Local 73, Martins Ferry 57
Belpre 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Mineral Ridge 49
Bethel-Tate 47, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Bidwell River Valley 64, Wellston 33
Bluffton 60, Ada 39
Botkins 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Bradford 60, Tipp City Bethel 38
Bristol 57, Southington Chalker 21
Brookville 62, Day. Northridge 43
Bryan 55, Hicksville 36
Caledonia River Valley 66, Bellville Clear Fork 30
Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 35
Canfield S. Range 55, Hubbard 30
Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22
Cedarville 48, Jamestown Greeneview 45
Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 28
Chillicothe Unioto 54, Williamsport Westfall 34
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Aiken 44
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Chesapeake 36
Coldwater 37, St. Henry 22
Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 30
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Cols. Whetstone 33
Cols. Ready 33, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32
Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 38
Continental 45, Holgate 31
Creston Norwayne 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40
Dalton 65, Doylestown Chippewa 64
Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Day. Stivers 34
Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Meadowdale 31
Defiance 42, Van Wert 32
Delphos Jefferson 62, Harrod Allen E. 22
Delta 43, Wauseon 35
E. Liverpool 58, Rayland Buckeye 36
Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 58
Fayetteville-Perry 47, Leesburg Fairfield 34
Findlay 52, Fremont Ross 48
Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Arcadia 30
Frankfort Adena 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32
Ft. Recovery 48, Rockford Parkway 18
Genoa Area 42, New Riegel 35
Girard, Pa. 64, Conneaut 28
Glouster Trimble 65, Crown City S. Gallia 47
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18
Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Plymouth 30
Hannibal River 35, New Matamoras Frontier 32
Hanoverton United 65, Salineville Southern 26
Hudson 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 60
Ironton 41, S. Point 40
Kidron Cent. Christian 49, Crestline 38
Kinsman Badger 50, Warren Lordstown 35
Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Blanchester 42
Leetonia 61, E. Palestine 49
Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Liberty Center 63, Edgerton 49
Lima Bath 54, Kenton 23
Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Lynchburg-Clay 52, Manchester 49
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Versailles 45, OT
Marion Elgin 46, Lima Perry 39
Maumee 48, Bowling Green 43
McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51
McDonald 61, New Middletown Spring. 31
Milan Edison 50, Tiffin Calvert 26
Minford 44, Portsmouth W. 30
Minster 56, Delphos St. John’s 41
Monroe 36, Harrison 35
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Vanlue 58, OT
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, Sebring McKinley 35
N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 35
Napoleon 54, Perrysburg 46
New Boston Glenwood 70, Franklin Furnace Green 50
New Hope Christian 45, Cols. KIPP 38
New Knoxville 34, New Bremen 26
New Madison Tri-Village 98, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18
New Richmond 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40
Newark Cath. 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 31
Newbury 33, Windham 30
Newton Local 35, New Lebanon Dixie 25
Niles McKinley 49, Cortland Lakeview 43
Norwalk St. Paul 81, New London 28
Notre Dame Academy 75, Lima Sr. 35
Oak Hill 45, Waverly 42
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 36
Ottoville 46, Miller City 41
Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Pemberville Eastwood 83, Oak Harbor 51
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 72, Ansonia 34
Poland Seminary 48, Girard 30
Portsmouth 37, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Portsmouth Clay 62, Latham Western 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton St. Joseph 23
Proctorville Fairland 61, Gallipolis Gallia 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 23
Seaman N. Adams 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39
Shelby 51, Marion Pleasant 29
Sidney Lehman 48, DeGraff Riverside 23
Smithville 56, West Salem Northwestern 27
Southeastern 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Spencerville 54, Paulding 51
Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 33
St. Clairsville 49, Bellaire 38
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bridgeport 27
Struthers 53, Jefferson Area 40
Tol. Whitmer 60, Oregon Clay 28
Tree of Life 53, Cols. Horizon Science 25
Trotwood-Madison 74, Cols. Eastmoor 45
Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 36
Vincent Warren 50, Logan 40
W. Liberty-Salem 43, W. Jefferson 34
Wahama, W.Va. 37, Corning Miller 30
Wapakoneta 47, St. Marys Memorial 42
Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 21
Waynesville 47, Milton-Union 17
Wheelersburg 44, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Holland Springfield 22
Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 42
Wilmington 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Lisbon Beaver 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Wooster 59, Mansfield Madison 49
Yellow Springs 44, Franklin Middletown Christian 26
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Lexington 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Patriot Prep vs. Cols. Horizon Science, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/