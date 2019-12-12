Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 85, Akr. North 11

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 38

Arlington 45, N. Baltimore 35

Ashland Mapleton 40, Monroeville 25

Atwater Waterloo 49, Lowellville 37

Batavia 54, Goshen 50

Belmont Union Local 73, Martins Ferry 57

Belpre 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Berlin Center Western Reserve 65, Mineral Ridge 49

Bethel-Tate 47, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Bidwell River Valley 64, Wellston 33

Bluffton 60, Ada 39

Botkins 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 24

Bradford 60, Tipp City Bethel 38

Bristol 57, Southington Chalker 21

Brookville 62, Day. Northridge 43

Bryan 55, Hicksville 36

Caledonia River Valley 66, Bellville Clear Fork 30

Canfield 55, Youngs. Boardman 35

Canfield S. Range 55, Hubbard 30

Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22

Cedarville 48, Jamestown Greeneview 45

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Piketon 28

Chillicothe Unioto 54, Williamsport Westfall 34

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Aiken 44

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 31

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Chesapeake 36

Coldwater 37, St. Henry 22

Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 30

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Cols. Whetstone 33

Cols. Ready 33, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32

Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 38

Continental 45, Holgate 31

Creston Norwayne 60, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40

Dalton 65, Doylestown Chippewa 64

Day. Ponitz Tech. 47, Day. Stivers 34

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Meadowdale 31

Defiance 42, Van Wert 32

Delphos Jefferson 62, Harrod Allen E. 22

Delta 43, Wauseon 35

E. Liverpool 58, Rayland Buckeye 36

Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 58

Fayetteville-Perry 47, Leesburg Fairfield 34

Findlay 52, Fremont Ross 48

Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Arcadia 30

Frankfort Adena 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Ft. Recovery 48, Rockford Parkway 18

Genoa Area 42, New Riegel 35

Girard, Pa. 64, Conneaut 28

Glouster Trimble 65, Crown City S. Gallia 47

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Plymouth 30

Hannibal River 35, New Matamoras Frontier 32

Hanoverton United 65, Salineville Southern 26

Hudson 71, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 60

Ironton 41, S. Point 40

Kidron Cent. Christian 49, Crestline 38

Kinsman Badger 50, Warren Lordstown 35

Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Blanchester 42

Leetonia 61, E. Palestine 49

Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Liberty Center 63, Edgerton 49

Lima Bath 54, Kenton 23

Lima Cent. Cath. 39, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Lynchburg-Clay 52, Manchester 49

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Versailles 45, OT

Marion Elgin 46, Lima Perry 39

Maumee 48, Bowling Green 43

McArthur Vinton County 63, Albany Alexander 51

McDonald 61, New Middletown Spring. 31

Milan Edison 50, Tiffin Calvert 26

Minford 44, Portsmouth W. 30

Minster 56, Delphos St. John’s 41

Monroe 36, Harrison 35

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Vanlue 58, OT

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, Sebring McKinley 35

N. Lewisburg Triad 43, Spring. NE 35

Napoleon 54, Perrysburg 46

New Boston Glenwood 70, Franklin Furnace Green 50

New Hope Christian 45, Cols. KIPP 38

New Knoxville 34, New Bremen 26

New Madison Tri-Village 98, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18

New Richmond 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40

Newark Cath. 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 31

Newbury 33, Windham 30

Newton Local 35, New Lebanon Dixie 25

Niles McKinley 49, Cortland Lakeview 43

Norwalk St. Paul 81, New London 28

Notre Dame Academy 75, Lima Sr. 35

Oak Hill 45, Waverly 42

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Elida 36

Ottoville 46, Miller City 41

Peebles 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Pemberville Eastwood 83, Oak Harbor 51

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 72, Ansonia 34

Poland Seminary 48, Girard 30

Portsmouth 37, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Portsmouth Clay 62, Latham Western 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton St. Joseph 23

Proctorville Fairland 61, Gallipolis Gallia 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, W. Union 23

Seaman N. Adams 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39

Shelby 51, Marion Pleasant 29

Sidney Lehman 48, DeGraff Riverside 23

Smithville 56, West Salem Northwestern 27

Southeastern 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Spencerville 54, Paulding 51

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 33

St. Clairsville 49, Bellaire 38

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Bridgeport 27

Struthers 53, Jefferson Area 40

Tol. Whitmer 60, Oregon Clay 28

Tree of Life 53, Cols. Horizon Science 25

Trotwood-Madison 74, Cols. Eastmoor 45

Van Buren 54, Cory-Rawson 36

Vincent Warren 50, Logan 40

W. Liberty-Salem 43, W. Jefferson 34

Wahama, W.Va. 37, Corning Miller 30

Wapakoneta 47, St. Marys Memorial 42

Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 21

Waynesville 47, Milton-Union 17

Wheelersburg 44, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Holland Springfield 22

Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 42

Wilmington 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Lisbon Beaver 38

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Wooster 59, Mansfield Madison 49

Yellow Springs 44, Franklin Middletown Christian 26

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Lexington 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Patriot Prep vs. Cols. Horizon Science, ccd.

