Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott School 50, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 33
Beardstown 55, Camp Point Central 31
Bloomington Christian 68, Woodland 48
Bogan 58, Corliss 46
Brooks Academy 70, Chicago Vocational 62
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 67, Epic Academy Charter 50
Chicago (Soto) High School 70, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 65
Chicago Ag Science 66, Chicago (Carver Military) 45
Chicago King 66, Dunbar 62
Clemente 57, Tri-Valley, Pa. 52
Elgin Academy 31, Mooseheart 27
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 76, Waldorf 44
Fairbury Prairie Central 71, Momence 48
Fenger 49, Chicago ( SSICP) 48
Galena 52, Milledgeville 36
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 45, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 39
Harlan 66, Chicago CICS-Longwood 59
Harper 50, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 22
Harvard 48, North Boone 28
Hirsch 48, Chicago ( SSICP) 36
Hirsch 48, Englewood Excel 36
Hyde Park 69, Lindblom 48
Morgan Park 90, Kenwood 60
Phillips 72, DuSable 37
Rich East 77, Rich South 56
Richards 58, Englewood Excel 36
Round Lake 58, Woodstock 49
Woodlawn 67, Odin 41
Central Illinois Conference Tournament=
Semi-Final=
Moweaqua Central A&M 64, Warrensburg-Latham 27
Central Illinois Tournament=
Decatur St. Teresa 71, Macon Meridian 54
Hall Tournament=
Bureau Valley 92, Putnam County 84, 2OT
Ottawa Marquette 65, Mendota 44
North Greene Tournament=
Barry (Western) 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50
Watseka Tournament=
Fairbury Prairie Central 50, Donovan 20
La Salette Notre Dame 51, Milford 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 51, Cumberland 32
Alton 51, Granite City 39
Bartlett 48, Aurora (East) 34
Beecher 67, Cullom Tri-Point 31
Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Breese Mater Dei 25
Bolingbrook 38, Victor J Andrew 36
Breese Central 49, Columbia 18
Brimfield 50, Midwest Central 41
Brussels 46, Bunker Hill 40
Century 54, Joppa 22
Chicago (Austin) 40, Steinmetz 36
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Chicago (Clark) 33
Clemente 71, Chicago Academy 18
Colfax Ridgeview 44, El Paso-Gridley 26
Concord (Triopia) 66, North Greene 48
Dakota 44, Pearl City 13
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48, Eureka 46
Dupo 33, East Alton-Wood River 30
Durand 45, Orangeville 29
Earlville 32, Kirkland Hiawatha 27
East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 49
Edwardsville 58, Belleville West 28
Effingham 41, Taylorville 29
Eldorado 66, Hamilton County 52
Elgin Academy 31, Mooseheart 27
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Guerin 21
Elverado 55, Dongola 33
Farmington Central 49, Peoria Heights (Quest) 31
Fieldcrest 53, Flanagan 23
Flora 51, Carmi White County 42
Freeburg 60, Carlyle 12
Freeport (Aquin) 72, Pecatonica 22
Galena 51, Polo 35
Galesburg 53, Quincy 41
Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Grant Park 29
Geneseo 71, Sterling 47
Glenbard South 60, Elgin 5
Greenville 58, Hillsboro 47
Hall 53, Princeton 34
Harrisburg 64, Murphysboro/Elverado 26
Highland 61, Waterloo 18
Hillcrest 62, Argo 61
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lincoln Way Central 28
IC Catholic 49, Kankakee (McNamara) 41
Illini Bluffs 46, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 23
Illini Bluffs 46, Astoria/VIT Co-op 23
Illini Central 56, Maroa-Forsyth 32
Illini West (Carthage) 56, Abingdon 23
Illinois Lutheran 44, Donovan 33
Juarez 49, Chicago Phoenix Academy 15
Kankakee 108, Thornridge 24
Larkin 48, West Chicago 31
Lawrenceville 42, Marshall 37
Lemont 46, Oak Lawn Community 32
Lena-Winslow 51, Warren 20
Lisle 64, Herscher 34
Lockport 50, Stagg 47
Loyola 51, Providence 29
Macomb 63, Rushville-Industry 43
Marengo 60, Richmond-Burton 40
Marissa/Coulterville 69, Valmeyer 14
Martinsville 39, Dieterich 36
Mascoutah 39, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 29
McGivney Catholic High School 49, Nokomis 26
Mendon Unity 52, Highland, Mo. 42
Michigan City Marquette, Ind. 72, Illiana Christian 65
Moline 52, East Moline United 43
Morgan Park Academy 52, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 11
Mother McAuley 46, St. Francis de Sales 9
Mount Vernon 60, Marion 30
Mt. Carmel 54, Edwards County 34
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46, Liberty 39
Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 67
Nashville 50, Herrin 30
New Athens 59, Steeleville 11
Newark 71, LaMoille 26
Newton 47, Robinson 34
North-Mac 51, Riverton 49
O’Fallon 57, Collinsville 48
Oak Forest 54, Shepard 34
Pana 53, Gillespie 43
Paris 64, Olney (Richland County) 29
Peotone 52, Coal City 20
Petersburg PORTA 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 30
Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 34
Ramsey 72, Farina South Central 68
Raymond Lincolnwood 53, Franklin (South County) 7
Reavis 47, Bremen 46
Reed-Custer 53, Streator 18
Rich South 77, Rich East 38
Rickover Naval 48, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 39
Riverdale 60, Orion 32
Roanoke-Benson 33, Henry 32
Rock Island 68, Rock Island Alleman 31
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 60, Rochester 53
Sandburg 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 56
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 66, Anna-Jonesboro 50
Schurz 62, Chicago Sullivan 19
Serena 55, Indian Creek 51
Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 15
Sherrard 29, Rockridge 22
Skokie (Ida Crown) 52, Holy Trinity 34
South Beloit 42, Aurora Math-Science 27
Springfield 50, Chatham Glenwood 46
St. Francis 38, Rosary 31
Stanford Olympia 44, Tremont 32
Stillman Valley 42, St. Edward 25
Stockton 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 30
Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 36
Thornwood 71, Crete-Monee 54
Tri-County 65, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 9
Urbana 62, Monticello 45
Warsaw West Hancock 55, Barry (Western) 19
Waterloo Gibault 39, Metro-East Lutheran 24
Watseka (coop) 45, Momence 29
City of Metropolis Tournament=
Massac County 52, Mayfield, Ky. 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/