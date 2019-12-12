Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 54, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 51

Audenried 64, Mastery Charter North 56

Bartram 76, Sankofa Freedom 59

Dobbins 58, Tacony Academy 49

East Stroudsburg South 67, Pocono Mountain East 45

Edison 58, Motivation 45

Elverson 62, Mariana Bracetti 55

Emmaus 48, Northampton 44

Fels 49, Strawberry Mansion 48

Haverford School 66, Malvern Phelps 55

Montour 60, Jones, Fla. 45

Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29

Old Forge 48, Mountain View 28

Parkland 62, Allentown Central Catholic 61

Parkway Center City 47, Julia R Masterman 42

Penn Manor 52, Conestoga Valley 39

Philadelphia Northeast 56, High School of the Future 55

Randolph 40, Science Leadership Center City 38

SLA Beeber 59, Sayre 52

Scranton 64, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

Swenson 87, Rush 38

Twin Valley 59, Daniel Boone 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 46, North Penn-Mansfield 40

Belle Vernon 43, Ringgold 37

Boyertown 39, Owen J Roberts 31

Brashear 60, Propel Montour High School 28

Brentwood 58, Springdale 28

California 52, Mapletown 27

Cambria Heights 69, Marion Center 41

Carlynton 52, Derry 45

East Allegheny 46, Steel Valley 37

Ellis School 47, Riverview 39

Knoch 56, Highlands 10

Laurel 70, Northgate 21

McKeesport 55, Yough 6

Mercyhurst Prep 62, Northwestern 35

Nazareth Academy 52, New Foundations 27

Nazareth Area 56, Whitehall 23

Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29

Notre Dame 49, Shipley 30

Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 45

South Park 59, McGuffey 33

South Side 60, Sto-Rox 55

Spring-Ford 49, Methacton 32

Strath Haven 42, Girard College 15

Tamaqua 64, Kutztown 17

Westinghouse 75, Imani Christian Academy 31

