Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 54, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 51
Audenried 64, Mastery Charter North 56
Bartram 76, Sankofa Freedom 59
Dobbins 58, Tacony Academy 49
East Stroudsburg South 67, Pocono Mountain East 45
Edison 58, Motivation 45
Elverson 62, Mariana Bracetti 55
Emmaus 48, Northampton 44
Fels 49, Strawberry Mansion 48
Haverford School 66, Malvern Phelps 55
Montour 60, Jones, Fla. 45
Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29
Old Forge 48, Mountain View 28
Parkland 62, Allentown Central Catholic 61
Parkway Center City 47, Julia R Masterman 42
Penn Manor 52, Conestoga Valley 39
Philadelphia Northeast 56, High School of the Future 55
Randolph 40, Science Leadership Center City 38
SLA Beeber 59, Sayre 52
Scranton 64, Wilkes-Barre Area 49
Swenson 87, Rush 38
Twin Valley 59, Daniel Boone 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 46, North Penn-Mansfield 40
Belle Vernon 43, Ringgold 37
Boyertown 39, Owen J Roberts 31
Brashear 60, Propel Montour High School 28
Brentwood 58, Springdale 28
California 52, Mapletown 27
Cambria Heights 69, Marion Center 41
Carlynton 52, Derry 45
East Allegheny 46, Steel Valley 37
Ellis School 47, Riverview 39
Knoch 56, Highlands 10
Laurel 70, Northgate 21
McKeesport 55, Yough 6
Mercyhurst Prep 62, Northwestern 35
Nazareth Academy 52, New Foundations 27
Nazareth Area 56, Whitehall 23
Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29
Notre Dame 49, Shipley 30
Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 45
South Park 59, McGuffey 33
South Side 60, Sto-Rox 55
Spring-Ford 49, Methacton 32
Strath Haven 42, Girard College 15
Tamaqua 64, Kutztown 17
Westinghouse 75, Imani Christian Academy 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/