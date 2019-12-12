Spain to host Portugal in friendly before Euro 2020

MADRID (AP) — Spain will host defending champion Portugal in a friendly to prepare for the 2020 European Championship.

Spain said on Thursday it will play Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on June 5 at Atlético Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Spain will also play friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands in March.

Spain will open Euro 2020 against Sweden in Bilbao on June 15.

Portugal will start the next day in Budapest against a team to be determined through a playoff.

