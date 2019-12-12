Kevin Fell stepping down as Tri-Valley coach, leaves with great pride

Ian Kress

DRESDEN, Ohio- Kevin Fell will be stepping down from his position as the Tr-Valley football head coach.

Fell spent two season as the Scottie’s coach, going 10-2 in his first season, making it to the regional semi-finals. Then this past season, Tri-Valley went 7-3 and failed to capture the MVL title for the first time since 2010.

Fell said, he’ll miss coaching the kids and being apart of the great Tri-Valley community. He hopes to find another coaching job in the future.

