Highway Patrol and New Concord PD Team Up for Food Drive

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Two area law enforcement agencies are joining forces to bring much needed food supplies to community members in need this holiday season. The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the New Concord Police Department are partnering to hold a local food drive at Riesbeck’s Food Market in New Concord tomorrow afternoon. Sergeant Jeff Dawson, with the New Concord Police Department, says all donations go to the College Drive Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.

“What we did is, we got with the local food pantry at the College Drive Presbyterian Church and they give out food to the local families in need around the area—normally around the John Glenn school district. And so, we got pre-made bags with food that’s already in them that they actually are short of in need for the holiday season. So, you have the 5 dollar bag and we have the 10 dollar bags so the customers can just come on in, pick up a bag—there’s a bar-code on the bottom—scan it at the register and bring it out to the cruisers outside.”

Law enforcement officers work to serve and protect the public all year long, and Christmastime is no exception. Lieutenant Melanie Appleman, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says the food drive is yet another way of giving back.

“We have a great relationship with New Concord PD. That’s one of the things we really value and we appreciate; because we come together for the community. That’s the whole purpose of law enforcement is to support a community. We have job tasks that we have to carry out but we also give back to the community whenever we can.”

The local food drive will take place at Riesbeck’s Food Market in New Concord tomorrow from 3 to 7 PM. Both food and monetary donations are welcome and can be dropped off to law enforcement officers in the parking lot of the store.