TONIGHT: Lingering snow showers possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 15°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 42°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 27°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 45°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late evening, and the scattered rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 35°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the late morning, and then widespread snow showers likely, possibly mixing with snow, during the early afternoon, and then scattered snow showers and rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 45° during the morning, dropping to 37° during the afternoon. New snow accumulations around a half inch possible.

The disturbance that was expected to move out of Indiana today has moved out and is presently over our area. A cold front is currently pushing through our area (as of 4:30 PM) and with are some clouds and a few flurries. The clouds and occasional flurries will persist for another couple of hours, but then we will see the clouds break once the front passes through and the high pressure sets up. The high pressure, while decent in it’s intensity, will be a very fast mover. Currently located in Iowa, it will be over Ohio late tonight and then off to our east by Thursday Afternoon. With the high pressure in place, the winds will become calm and this should allow for some decent cooling to take place tonight. Since our afternoon temperatures today only got into the lower-30s (KZZV has been at 30° for quite a while this afternoon), I went ahead and lowered my expected low temperature for tonight down to 15°.

On Thursday, the high pressure will be off to our east, and this will result in a southerly wind flow returning into the area. With this will likely come some added moisture into the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere, thus resulting in a partly cloudy sky for Thursday Afternoon. Despite being at 15° around sunrise, I am expecting that the southerly flow will overcome that and the temperature will jump up into the lower-40s.

As the high pressure slides off, it will allow for a ridge of high pressure to develop east of the Appalachian Mountains, giving a decent temperature contrast between the East Coast and the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream. An area of low pressure will likely develop on Friday, and this low will quickly get organized as it moves up the East Coast on Friday. As this low moves up the Coast, some of it’s moisture (and perhaps a secondary center of low pressure) will likely spill into our region. This is why I am expecting the clouds to return as we head into Friday afternoon, along with the possibility of some isolated rain showers late in the day Friday. Friday Night, scattered rain showers will be possible as the system gets closer to our area. The fact that this system will remain off to our east is what makes Saturday’s forecast rather interesting.

On Saturday, the low pressure will be around Philadelphia, PA, and this means that our winds will switch from the southeast to the east, and then to the north by Saturday. A second area of low pressure will come out of Chicago, and then will meander into Ohio before becoming absorbed by the larger East Coast low pressure. In doing so, this will result in additional moisture brought into the area, which will allow for some widespread rain showers to be in our area. Because I am expecting temperatures only to be in the mid-40s when this rain arrives (because of the northerly breeze), when the rain begins to fall it will cause things to cool and it may cool enough that we could see some of that rain switching over to snow showers on Saturday Afternoon. Because of this, I put Saturday’s high temperature in the morning at 45°, and then dropping to 37° during the afternoon. This is to account for the rain showers in the area cooling the air. Should the snow occur, I really do not expect it to be much, but I did put in the text “New snow accumulations less than a half inch possible”; this is because should it really cool down, some grassy accumulation may be possible, but it would likely be less than half an inch.

A few lingering snow showers could be possible on Sunday morning, otherwise that day should be a little bit quiet. However, our next system will be moving up from the South and by Monday we could be seeing another chance for some rain showers and snow showers.

