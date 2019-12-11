Young and the Hawks visit the Bulls

Atlanta Hawks (6-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls. Young is fourth in the NBA scoring 28.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 5-11 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 3-11 in conference games. Atlanta averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bulls won the last matchup between these two teams 113-93 on Nov. 6. Tomas Satoransky scored 27 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is third on the Bulls averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.2 points per game while shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc. Satoransky has averaged 6.4 assists and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young has averaged 28.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Damian Jones is shooting 67.5 percent and has averaged 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder sprain), Zach LaVine: day to day (back), Daniel Gafford: day to day (finger), Coby White: day to day (hamstring), Denzel Valentine: day to day (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (abdomen), Cristiano Felicio: day to day (wrist), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Hawks: Alex Len: day to day (illness).

