YMCA Preps for Holiday Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Recreation center staff at the Muskingum Co. Family YMCA are preparing for a Christmastime event Saturday.

“This coming Saturday, December 14, we have our snack n’ swim with Santa here at the Muskingum County Family YMCA. It starts at 9:30 and we’re going to have snacks, crafts, a story time with Santa and a swim with Santa at our warm water activity pool, so Santa is going to get in and swim with the kids. Some reindeer games with him as well,” says Mackenzie Brune, an aquatics specialist at the Y.

“So, our snack is Donald’s Donuts, so we will be having those. Of course, they’re going to be Christmasy. Orange juice and milk is also going to be provided. We also have a fun little Santa hat craft, so all the kids will get to make a Santa hat to put on their Christmas trees,” Brune adds.

Registration is expected through Friday at Noon. It’s $3 for members and $5 for non-members.