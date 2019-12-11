Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 48, Steinmetz 47
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 66, Chicago (Jones) 46
Chicago Academy 60, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43
Chicago Little Village 75, Lombard (CPSA) 20
Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Douglass 25
Kelvyn Park 85, Spry Community 18
Lake View 86, Chicago Sullivan 65
Mather 64, Taft 48
North Lawndale 76, Farragut 67
Raby 68, Clemente 50
Senn 60, Chicago (Disney II) 36
Wells 58, Chicago (Ogden International) 41
Central Illinois Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Cerro Gordo 64, Sangamon Valley 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Glenbard South 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 39, 2OT
Hampshire 38, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27
Kelly 42, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 29
Mt. Pulaski 42, Clinton 14
Woodlawn 46, Galatia 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/