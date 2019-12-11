Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 48, Steinmetz 47

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 66, Chicago (Jones) 46

Chicago Academy 60, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 43

Chicago Little Village 75, Lombard (CPSA) 20

Chicago Phoenix Academy 46, Douglass 25

Kelvyn Park 85, Spry Community 18

Lake View 86, Chicago Sullivan 65

Mather 64, Taft 48

North Lawndale 76, Farragut 67

Raby 68, Clemente 50

Senn 60, Chicago (Disney II) 36

Wells 58, Chicago (Ogden International) 41

Central Illinois Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Cerro Gordo 64, Sangamon Valley 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Glenbard South 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 39, 2OT

Hampshire 38, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27

Kelly 42, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 29

Mt. Pulaski 42, Clinton 14

Woodlawn 46, Galatia 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/