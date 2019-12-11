Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67
Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 34
Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51
Amherst Steele 62, Grafton Midview 54
Andover Pymatuning Valley 72, Newbury 40
Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40
Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Jefferson Area 39
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64
Athens 65, Nelsonville-York 48
Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45
Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54
Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63
Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41
Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45
Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49
Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49
Berlin Hiland 79, Newcomerstown 31
Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46
Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65
Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40
Bryan 39, Hicksville 28
Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34
Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48
Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43
Can. Glenoak 69, N. Can. Hoover 64
Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41
Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54
Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55
Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33
Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58
Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52
Centerburg 72, Danville 35
Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43
Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Chardon 53
Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59
Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52
Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66
Chillicothe 68, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52
Cin. Christian 81, Norwood 47
Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48
Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57
Cin. Deer Park 67, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50
Cin. Finneytown 63, Reading 38
Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43
Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Madeira 33
Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39
Cin. Oak Hills 43, Cin. Colerain 28
Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56
Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52
Cin. St. Xavier 74, Mt. Orab Western Brown 34
Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, OT
Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Cin. Anderson 50
Cin. Wyoming 71, Cin. Mariemont 63
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51
Cle. Glenville 67, Cle. John Adams 59
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
Cle. Rhodes 95, Cle. John Marshall 70
Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Maple Hts. 51
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53
Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53
Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40
Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52
Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47
Coshocton 53, Cambridge 46
Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36
Cuyahoga Falls 54, Twinsburg 43
Day. Carroll 47, Middletown Fenwick 45
Day. Ponitz Tech. 68, Day. Belmont 61
Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52
Dola Hardin Northern 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 38
Dover 58, Zanesville 27
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Lexington 34
Dublin Coffman 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 70
Dublin Scioto 39, Delaware Hayes 27
Eaton 53, Brookville 51
Elyria Cath. 82, Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, OT
Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48
Fairfield 51, Middletown 45
Fairview 80, Cle. Benedictine 73
Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 44
Franklin 57, Monroe 24
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46
Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33
Girard 64, Salem 42
Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41
Green 71, Uniontown Lake 41
Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Hilliard Davidson 42, Lancaster 40
Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42
Holland Springfield 59, Tol. Maumee Valley 56
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Kettering Fairmont 51, 2OT
Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53
Jackson 72, Greenfield McClain 38
Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51
Kent Roosevelt 41, Medina Highland 32
Kenton 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50
Lakewood 52, Avon 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51
Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Liberty Center 65, Edon 51
Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65
Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67
Lima Sr. 103, Oregon Clay 62
Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60
Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55
Lorain 61, Bedford 45
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33
Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50
Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Wadsworth 38
Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64
Magnolia, W.Va. 47, Hannibal River 43
Malvern 36, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Marion Pleasant 50, Marion Elgin 39
Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54
Miamisburg 60, Springboro 42
Middletown Madison Senior 81, New Lebanon Dixie 55
Milford 49, Cin. Withrow 44
Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38
Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, OT
New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61
New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37
Newark 47, Reynoldsburg 45
Newton Falls 75, Rootstown 31
Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, OT
Oberlin Firelands 63, Oberlin 54
Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40
Parma 66, Cle. Horizon Science 43
Pemberville Eastwood 38, Bowling Green 25
Peninsula Woodridge 70, Akr. Springfield 39
Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30
Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44
Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38
Pomeroy Meigs 56, Bidwell River Valley 45
Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Manchester 48
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52
Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45
Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, OT
Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48
Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43
Richfield Revere 74, Barberton 70, OT
Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, OT
Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32
Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47
Rocky River Lutheran W. 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 52
S. Point 82, Portsmouth 75, OT
STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35
Sandusky 50, Mansfield Madison 44
Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Batavia 39
Shelby 57, Norwalk 55
Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38
St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66
Steubenville 80, Brooke, W.Va. 62
Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47
Strongsville 56, Lorain Clearview 54
Struthers 70, Columbiana 51
Sylvania Northview 62, Tol. Bowsher 58
Tallmadge 72, Aurora 61
Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 47
Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51
Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58
Tipp City Bethel 55, St. Paris Graham 51
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Piqua 48
Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46
Trotwood-Madison 82, Lebanon 72
Troy 52, Xenia 46
Troy Christian 57, Day. Christian 47
Vandalia Butler 63, Greenville 49
Vienna Mathews 65, Leetonia 48
W. Carrollton 71, Fairborn 64
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48
W. Liberty-Salem 68, Milford Center Fairbanks 59
Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45
Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46
Waverly 62, S. Webster 56
Waynesville 59, Camden Preble Shawnee 49
Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27
Westlake 80, Olmsted Falls 67
Wickliffe 92, Fairport Harbor Harding 61
Williamsport Westfall 63, Amanda-Clearcreek 42
Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Wooster Triway 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 48
Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Ironton, ppd.
Mantua Crestwood vs. Mogadore, ccd.
Warren JFK vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/