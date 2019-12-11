Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 75, Akr. East 67

Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 34

Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51

Amherst Steele 62, Grafton Midview 54

Andover Pymatuning Valley 72, Newbury 40

Antwerp 66, Ottoville 40

Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Akr. Manchester 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Jefferson Area 39

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Logan 64

Athens 65, Nelsonville-York 48

Augusta, Ky. 64, Fayetteville-Perry 45

Austintown Fitch 67, Youngs. Mooney 54

Barnesville 91, Bellaire 63

Beaver Eastern 44, McDermott Scioto NW 41

Beavercreek 57, Morrow Little Miami 45

Beloit W. Branch 69, Campbell Memorial 49

Belpre 74, Wahama, W.Va. 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Heartland Christian 49

Berlin Hiland 79, Newcomerstown 31

Bethel-Tate 68, Williamsburg 54

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 46

Blanchester 85, Georgetown 65

Bristol 75, Kinsman Badger 40

Bryan 39, Hicksville 28

Burton Berkshire 61, Middlefield Cardinal 34

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Marietta 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Martins Ferry 48

Caldwell 65, Beallsville 43

Can. Glenoak 69, N. Can. Hoover 64

Can. Heritage Christian 48, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 29

Can. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Alliance Marlington 41

Canal Winchester 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54

Canfield 56, Youngs. Chaney High School 55

Canfield S. Range 80, Leavittsburg LaBrae 66

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Sparta Highland 33

Carlisle 61, Milton-Union 58

Cedarville 65, Spring. Cath. Cent. 52

Centerburg 72, Danville 35

Chagrin Falls 55, Beachwood 43

Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Chardon 53

Chardon NDCL 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59

Chesapeake 76, Ironton Rock Hill 52

Chesterland W. Geauga 77, Gates Mills Hawken 66

Chillicothe 68, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, McArthur Vinton County 52

Cin. Christian 81, Norwood 47

Cin. College Prep. 78, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 48

Cin. Country Day 73, Hamilton New Miami 57

Cin. Deer Park 67, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50

Cin. Finneytown 63, Reading 38

Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Riverview East 43

Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Madeira 33

Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39

Cin. Oak Hills 43, Cin. Colerain 28

Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Hamilton Badin 56

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52

Cin. St. Xavier 74, Mt. Orab Western Brown 34

Cin. Sycamore 58, Hamilton 49, OT

Cin. Turpin 46, Cin. West Clermont 28

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Cin. Anderson 50

Cin. Wyoming 71, Cin. Mariemont 63

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Cols. Bexley 51

Cle. Glenville 67, Cle. John Adams 59

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

Cle. Rhodes 95, Cle. John Marshall 70

Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Maple Hts. 51

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53

Cols. Independence 67, Wellington 53

Cols. Mifflin 55, Cols. Linden McKinley 53

Cols. Northland 103, Cols. International 40

Cols. Ready 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Cols. South 71, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 79, Cols. Africentric 52

Cols. Whetstone 58, Cols. East 47

Coshocton 53, Cambridge 46

Creston Norwayne 61, Orrville 36

Cuyahoga Falls 54, Twinsburg 43

Day. Carroll 47, Middletown Fenwick 45

Day. Ponitz Tech. 68, Day. Belmont 61

Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, London 52

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 38

Dover 58, Zanesville 27

Dresden Tri-Valley 41, New Lexington 34

Dublin Coffman 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 70

Dublin Scioto 39, Delaware Hayes 27

Eaton 53, Brookville 51

Elyria Cath. 82, Parma Hts. Holy Name 75, OT

Erie, Pa. 59, Garfield Hts. 48

Fairfield 51, Middletown 45

Fairview 80, Cle. Benedictine 73

Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 44

Franklin 57, Monroe 24

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Westerville S. 46

Galion Northmor 63, Mt. Gilead 33

Girard 64, Salem 42

Granville 49, Cols. Hartley 41

Green 71, Uniontown Lake 41

Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Hilliard Bradley 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Hilliard Davidson 42, Lancaster 40

Hillsboro 53, Washington C.H. 42

Holland Springfield 59, Tol. Maumee Valley 56

Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Kettering Fairmont 51, 2OT

Independence 67, Cols. Wellington 53

Jackson 72, Greenfield McClain 38

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 51

Kent Roosevelt 41, Medina Highland 32

Kenton 76, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50

Lakewood 52, Avon 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 52, Cols. St. Charles 51

Legacy Christian 43, Yellow Springs 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Liberty Center 65, Edon 51

Liberty Christian Academy 82, Columbus Torah Academy 65

Lima Cent. Cath. 78, Lima Bath 67

Lima Sr. 103, Oregon Clay 62

Linsly, W.Va. 79, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60

Lisbon Beaver 66, Rayland Buckeye 55

Lorain 61, Bedford 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33

Louisville Aquinas 51, Can. South 50

Lowellville 70, Hanoverton United 45

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Painesville Riverside 49

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Wadsworth 38

Madison 87, Eastlake N. 64

Magnolia, W.Va. 47, Hannibal River 43

Malvern 36, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Marion Pleasant 50, Marion Elgin 39

Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Mayfield 58, Willoughby S. 54

Miamisburg 60, Springboro 42

Middletown Madison Senior 81, New Lebanon Dixie 55

Milford 49, Cin. Withrow 44

Mineral Ridge 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48

N. Ridgeville 62, N. Olmsted 38

Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

New Albany 68, Westerville N. 62, OT

New Boston Glenwood 85, W. Union 61

New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

New Philadelphia 64, Warsaw River View 37

Newark 47, Reynoldsburg 45

Newton Falls 75, Rootstown 31

Oak Hill 55, Minford 49, OT

Oberlin Firelands 63, Oberlin 54

Painesville Harvey 51, Geneva 49

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Kalida 40

Parma 66, Cle. Horizon Science 43

Pemberville Eastwood 38, Bowling Green 25

Peninsula Woodridge 70, Akr. Springfield 39

Perrysburg 48, Saline, Mich. 30

Pickerington Cent. 90, Groveport-Madison 44

Pickerington N. 53, Galloway Westland 38

Pomeroy Meigs 56, Bidwell River Valley 45

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Manchester 48

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Marysville 52

Proctorville Fairland 60, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

Racine Southern 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 59, OT

Ravenna 57, Mogadore Field 48

Ravenna SE 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 43

Richfield Revere 74, Barberton 70, OT

Richmond Edison 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 47, OT

Richmond Hts. 121, Brooklyn 32

Rocky River 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47

Rocky River Lutheran W. 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 86, Portsmouth Sciotoville 52

S. Point 82, Portsmouth 75, OT

STVM 57, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Salineville Southern 66, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35

Sandusky 50, Mansfield Madison 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Shadyside 70

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Batavia 39

Shelby 57, Norwalk 55

Sidney 60, Riverside Stebbins 56

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41, Cin. McNicholas 38

St. Clairsville 79, Belmont Union Local 66

Steubenville 80, Brooke, W.Va. 62

Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Waterford 47

Strongsville 56, Lorain Clearview 54

Struthers 70, Columbiana 51

Sylvania Northview 62, Tol. Bowsher 58

Tallmadge 72, Aurora 61

Thomas Worthington 61, Dublin Jerome 47

Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 51

Tiffin Columbian 67, New Riegel 58

Tiffin Digital 67, New Riegel 58

Tipp City Bethel 55, St. Paris Graham 51

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, Piqua 48

Trenton Edgewood 73, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46

Trotwood-Madison 82, Lebanon 72

Troy 52, Xenia 46

Troy Christian 57, Day. Christian 47

Vandalia Butler 63, Greenville 49

Vienna Mathews 65, Leetonia 48

W. Carrollton 71, Fairborn 64

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Cin. Princeton 76

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 63, Sugarcreek Garaway 48

W. Liberty-Salem 68, Milford Center Fairbanks 59

Warren Champion 49, Niles McKinley 45

Warren Harding 74, Youngs. East 46

Waverly 62, S. Webster 56

Waynesville 59, Camden Preble Shawnee 49

Westerville Cent. 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 27

Westlake 80, Olmsted Falls 67

Wickliffe 92, Fairport Harbor Harding 61

Williamsport Westfall 63, Amanda-Clearcreek 42

Wilmington 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Wooster Triway 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

Youngs. Boardman 76, Cortland Lakeview 42

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Ironton, ppd.

Mantua Crestwood vs. Mogadore, ccd.

Warren JFK vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/