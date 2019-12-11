Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30

Archbold 61, Defiance Ayersville 27

Ashland Crestview 41, Collins Western Reserve 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24

Bellevue 87, Clyde 43

Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Millbury Lake 44

Bucyrus Wynford 67, Morral Ridgedale 41

Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11

Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44

Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33

Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 37

Coldwater 45, Celina 27

Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66

Cols. Briggs 49, Cols. West 39

Cols. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 39

Cols. Eastmoor 54, Cols. South 37

Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3

Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2

Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29

Columbus Grove 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Crestline 52, Bucyrus 31

Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45

Defiance 50, Defiance Tinora 31

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42

Delaware Christian 76, Shekinah Christian 7

Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35

Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Dublin Jerome 42, Thomas Worthington 22

Dublin Scioto 56, Delaware Hayes 36

Edon 49, Montpelier 47

Elida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Fairfield Christian 66, Millersport 22

Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, OT

Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26

Ft. Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36

Granville 52, Heath 41

Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Jackson Center 34, DeGraff Riverside 31

Kidron Cent. Christian 65, Mansfield Christian 39

Lakeside Danbury 47, Kansas Lakota 38

Lancaster 49, Hilliard Davidson 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 30

Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 36

Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38

McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33

Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 26

Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Attica Seneca E. 40

Newark 62, Reynoldsburg 43

Newark Cath. 64, Johnstown Northridge 56

Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38

Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46

Ontario 56, Loudonville 49

Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67

Paulding 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 43

Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17

Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Sandusky Perkins 37, Huron 33

Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45

Sherwood Fairview 49, Continental 44

Sidney Fairlawn 64, Ansonia 34

Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39

St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55

Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Grove City Christian 20

Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26

Swanton 43, Pettisville 24

Tontogany Otsego 38, Elmore Woodmore 33

Trinity, W.Va. 47, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 14

Utica 61, Johnstown-Monroe 36

Westerville N. 55, New Albany 25

Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Christian 55

Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20

Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Worthington Kilbourne 64, Hilliard Darby 31

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/