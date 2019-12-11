Pick-Up Crashes into Dresden Home

The Highway Patrol says an area man has been citied for driving his truck into a Dresden home. It happened Tuesday around 3:00 pm at 1379 Main Street. Sergeant Jeff Jirles says 76-year-old Gordon Brown of Dresden was leaving a parking lot when he accelerated across Main Street striking a house. The owner of the home was present, but was not injured. Brown was transported to Genesis Hospital for treatment. Sergeant Jirles says Brown was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

