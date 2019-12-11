“Once Upon a Christmas,” prepares for first show at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Actors and performers took the stage Wednesday night.

A cast of 60 people held rehearsals for their benefit show premiering Friday. All proceeds go toward Christ’s Table.

Director of the organization Keely Warden says this is the show’s seventh year of giving back to Christ’s Table.

“This is the seventh year in a row this crew has come together to do this marvelous Christmas show for Christ’s Table. We were so touched the first year they came to talk to us and they really learned a lot about Christ’s Table. They came and observed what we did. They worked at Christ’s Table. So they really got the feel of what our mission is all about. So — six years later, we’re still doing the production. It’s a fabulous Christmas show. It’s something really really great — everybody in the family — there’s something that everybody would like to see. But the best part of it all is that everybody up there on that stage feels good about what they’re doing for their community. “

Director and creator of the show Shelly Burley says she begins writing the script and songs in January and then casts and rehearses for the production.

“I want them to know it’s gonna make them laugh, it’s gonna make them cry, it’s gonna make them feel hope, it’s gonna make them excited. You can hear we got some Michael Jackson in the background. I mean, it’s got it all. It’s not just Christmas songs. We have 60 people in our cast. 60 area, local, talented, blow your mind talented people. “

This year, the show is dedicated to three people who passed away during the year.

A free showing for veterans will be on Friday. Once Upon a Christmas opens to the public on Saturday with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is $15.