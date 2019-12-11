Ohio updates list of in-demand jobs and makes it searchable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio rolled out an updated list Tuesday of jobs that are in high demand — and made it searchable.

The state is required to keep the list, called Ohio’s Top Jobs. It’s designed for Ohio students and workers trying to figure out the next step in their education or career, said Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

That office created the list in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

”Ohio’s Top Jobs is a place for people who know they are ready for the next step but need a little help understanding their options and designing a strategy for achieving their goals,” Husted said in a statement.

The new interactive tool also makes it easier to use for guidance counselors and others who work with jobseekers, he said.

To qualify as an in-demand job, a position must pay at least 80% of the state median wage, or $14.10 an hour or higher, and be in a field that’s growing faster than the statewide average of either 36 new jobs or 584 job openings a year.

The list is based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, projections from JobsOhio, job posting trends and responses to a state survey of Ohio businesses.