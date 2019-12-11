Muskingum County 3rd in Deer Harvest

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the annual deer-gun season is over and our area once again led the state in harvest. O-D-N-R says just over 2300 deer were killed in Coshocton County, which leads the state. Muskingum County harvested just over 19-hundred to land in third place. Some other counties also recorded high deer harvest numbers: Ashtabula (1,901), Knox (1,771), Guernsey (1,734), Licking (1,514), Carroll (1,473), Holmes (1,465), and Washington (1,464). The season ran from December 2nd to the 8th. In total just over 63,000 deer were taken during the season.

