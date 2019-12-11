High Speed Chase Ends in Crash in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A 20 year old Arizona man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and crashing a stolen motorcycle. Andrew Johansen—of Prescott Valley, Arizona—was reported to have been driving a stolen silver motorcycle erratically in the Cambridge area this afternoon. Guernsey County law enforcement terminated the chase after Johansen began driving recklessly on the berm of the highway, westbound towards Gratiot in Muskingum County. Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says the chase continued into downtown Zanesville; where the Zanesville Police Department joined the pursuit. Johansen then sped towards I-70, where he lost control of the motorcycle traveling at a low rate of speed. He was transported to Genesis Hospital, where he was treated for minor scrapes and possible hypothermia. The motive behind the chase remains unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us: