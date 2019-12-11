Columbus visits Pittsburgh after Atkinson’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-14-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-10-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 victory against the Capitals.

The Penguins are 6-7-3 in conference play. Pittsburgh has scored 103 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17.

The Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 against division opponents. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 18.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Columbus won 5-2. Gustav Nyquist recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel has recorded 32 total points while scoring 17 goals and collecting 15 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has totaled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Nyquist has collected 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Atkinson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.