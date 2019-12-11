Angel Tree Gifts Still Need Dropped Off at Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With Christmas just two weeks away, gifts are being wrapped with haste to be placed under the tree. Volunteers at the Salvation Army are hard at work preparing presents for the recipients of the Angel Tree Program. While the Salvation Army has received many angel tags and gifts from the public, there are still hundreds of claimed angels for which gifts have not been received. Beth Archer, with the Women’s Auxiliary, says the formal deadline to drop off gifts for the Angel Tree is tomorrow.

“We’ve been working since last Tuesday and we have only processed 205 angels. So, we know that there are 550 angels yet to come in and we have only 4 days to get all of them processed. I know that the angels have been taken and people have done a terrific job buying; they just need to bring them in and bring them down here to the Salvation Army so that we can get it processed.”

For those that have gifts to be dropped off for the Angel Tree, the process is as simple as taking the packages to the front doors of the Salvation Army—located in Putnam.

“It would be great if they could bring it by the 12th. If they just came to the front entrance of the Salvation Army, pulled up there on Putnam—its 515 Putnam—pulled up, came in the front doors; we’d take it from there. And, it’s pretty easy really. They want to make sure that when they bring the gifts that they also bring that tag that has the child’s name and the number because we go by those numbers.”

Last minute angels are still available for pick-up at the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville.