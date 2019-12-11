Updated on Tuesday, 10 December at 4:49 PM EST

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Breezy with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 16°. Breezy with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 41°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 28°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 45°.

Well, the cold front certainly made it’s presence known today. The temperature at KZZV was 52° at 4:45 AM, then by 7:40 AM it was at 39°. With the thick cloud cover in our region as of 4:30 PM (KZZV is reporting a ceiling of 2,300 feet), this helped to keep our temperature from rebounding slightly during the afternoon. As of the time this discussion was written, the temperature at KZZV was 28°.

As we head through tonight, I expect that some relatively drier air will slip into the area, and this should take a lot of the clouds away with it (hopefully) and allow our temperature to drop into the teens during the overnight. As we head into Wednesday, a trough of low pressure will quickly move through, and this will bring the clouds back into the area for the afternoon. This trough will have a few snow showers with it early on, but I am expecting that these snow showers will have diminished by the time it crosses into Ohio early Wednesday Afternoon. Nonetheless, I kept the 10% precipitation coverage in the forecast just in case a lone snow flurry or two tries to hold out. In addition, a somewhat tight pressure gradient between the trough of low pressure and the approaching high pressure may allow for westerly winds tomorrow to gust upwards of 30 mph. Because of what I am expecting with the winds and the cloud cover tomorrow, I went ahead and put the temperature at 35° for Wednesday’s high. I was a bit hesitant about this, but I think that with enough breaks in the clouds, we will possibly go above my original 33°. Once this trough passes through during the late afternoon hours, a decent sized – yet fast moving – high pressure will enter the region. This will once again take a good majority of the clouds out with it. Wednesday Night will likely be cooler than tonight by a degree or so.

The high pressure slides to our east by Thursday, and this will allow a southeasterly breeze to return into the area. With partly cloudy skies, I expect that this will allow temperatures in the region to rise into the lower-40s.

An area of low pressure along the Georgia coast will gradually become more organized as we head through the day Friday and into Saturday. I expect that this low pressure will then begin to move up the East Coast as through the weekend. Ahead of the low pressure will be some rain showers from a trough of low pressure “extending” out from the center. This will allow for some rain showers to enter into our area, mainly Friday Night and into Saturday. For now, I have gone with a 50% precipitation coverage only because I am unsure at this time whether it will be a steady rain moving through our area, or more of a scattered event. Then things get a little more interesting as we head into Saturday Night and Sunday.

A second area of low pressure will emerge from the upper Midwest by Saturday Evening. There is a possibility that this center of low pressure may end up in Indiana by early Saturday evening. This area of low pressure will produce some more rain showers that will then mix with the cooler temperatures to produce a few snow showers on Saturday Night and early Sunday Morning. At this time accumulation is not looking likely.

A third system could reach the area by the beginning of next week (Monday Night-Tuesday), but to keep this discussion from getting too much longer, I will hold off on explaining that until tomorrow.

