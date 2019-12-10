Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 82, Abington Friends 51
Allderdice 49, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46
Allentown Allen 55, Bethlehem Liberty 54
Altoona 54, Carlisle 50
Antietam 76, High Point 46
Archbishop Carroll 74, West Chester Rustin 62
Archbishop Ryan 71, Pennsbury 43
Avella 74, Bentworth 59
Avonworth 71, Northgate 50
Bethel Park 107, Trinity 80
Bethlehem Freedom 67, Bethlehem Catholic 57
Blacklick Valley 72, Johnstown Christian 38
Brentwood 61, Carlynton 50
Bucktail 51, Montgomery 32
Burgettstown 70, Fort Cherry 65
Butler 73, Plum 45
California 64, Mapletown 38
Camp Hill Trinity 72, East Pennsboro 33
Can. Heritage Christian, Ohio 48, Red Lion Christian 29
Carmichaels 63, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Central Bucks East 60, Council Rock South 40
Central Bucks West 54, Hatboro-Horsham 34
Central Martinsburg 49, Everett 38
Central York 63, Red Lion 53
Chartiers-Houston 71, Frazier 47
Chester 47, Newark, Del. 42
Chichester 51, Sun Valley 31
Chichester 51, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 31
Christopher Dock 77, Collegium Charter School 46
Clearfield 56, Bald Eagle Area 38
Columbia 59, Schuylkill Valley 55
Conestoga Christian 59, Oley Valley 53
Conrad Weiser 47, Daniel Boone 44
Cornell 68, Sto-Rox 61
Cumberland Valley 66, Harrisburg 57
Cumberland Valley Christian 66, Calvary Christian, Md. 45
Dallas 62, North Pocono 61
Dallastown Area 67, Northeastern 55
Danville 64, Central Mountain 34
Delone 70, Biglerville 54
Devon Prep 59, Bishop Shanahan 50
Dobbins/Randolph 63, Freire Charter 58
Dobbins/Randolph 63, Philadelphia Academy Charter 41
Downingtown West 54, Upper Dublin 47
Dubois 66, Brockway 35
East Allegheny 63, Clairton 59
East Stroudsburg South 52, Pocono Mountain West 45
Eastern York 66, Susquehannock 51
Easton 58, Allentown Dieruff 54
Edison 73, Sayre 51
Edison 73, Sayre Area 51
Elizabethtown 79, Solanco 57
Elk County Catholic 64, Johnsonburg 53
Ellwood City 72, Rochester 52
Elverson 81, Rush 43
Emmaus 61, Parkland 49
Engineering And Science 47, String Theory Schools 46
Erie 59, Garfield Hts., Ohio 48
Exeter 72, Manheim Township 68
Faith Christian Academy 63, Plumstead Christian 45
Fox Chapel 56, Woodland Hills 46
Franklin 80, Greenville 46
Franklin Towne Charter 55, Parkway West 43
Friends Central 45, Germantown Friends 34
Garden Spot 41, Ephrata 29
Garnet Valley 63, Conestoga 43
Gateway 78, Greater Latrobe 57
Geibel Catholic 73, Neighborhood Academy 61
Gettysburg 80, West York 69
Governor Mifflin 60, Lebanon 53
Greencastle Antrim 64, Northern York 30
Greensburg Central Catholic 48, Jeannette 46
Hamburg 58, Kutztown 43
Harbor Creek 59, Fredonia, N.Y. 38
Haverford 50, Lower Merion 43
Hershey 51, Mechanicsburg 40
Hickory 78, Conneaut Area 37
High School of the Future 68, Benjamin Franklin 53
Holy Ghost Prep 67, Calvary Christian 43
Huntingdon 78, Philipsburg-Osceola 55
Imhotep Charter 78, Penn Charter 65
James Buchanan 74, Big Spring 63
Jersey Shore 74, Shikellamy 59
Julia R Masterman 65, Hill Freedman 53
KIPP Dubois 79, Mastery Charter South 72
Kensington 49, Tacony Academy 47
Kimberton Waldorf School 57, Woodlynde 25
Kiski Area 54, Connellsville 52
Knoch 70, Hampton 58
Lakeview 50, Cochranton 27
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Twin Valley 25
Lancaster Christian 56, Linville Hill 45
Lancaster Country Day 55, York Country Day 20
Lansdale Catholic 63, North Penn 55
Laurel 71, New Brighton 34
Laurel Highlands 76, Thomas Jefferson 63
Leechburg 58, Burrell 30
Lewisburg 58, Mifflinburg 49
Ligonier Valley 77, Penns Manor 53
Littlestown 39, Hanover 30
Mahanoy Area 54, North Schuylkill 47
Malvern Phelps 54, Episcopal Academy 43
Maplewood 62, Tidioute Charter 18
Maritime Academy 79, Bodine 42
McGuffey 55, Elizabeth Forward 50
McKeesport 44, Moon 39
Meadville 77, Titusville 60
Mercer 66, Jamestown 48
Mercyhurst Prep 52, Girard 47
Methacton 65, Boyertown 37
Millville 162, Neumann 67
Mohawk 58, Freeport 45
Mount Carmel 61, Minersville 52
Mount Lebanon 75, North Allegheny 39
Mount Pleasant 55, Greensburg Salem 51
Muncy 59, Benton 32
New Castle 72, Beaver Falls 68
New Foundations 73, Solebury 69
New Hope-Solebury 52, Bristol 31
New Oxford 76, South Western 35
North East 59, Erie First Christian Academy 58
Northumberland Christian 55, Meadowbrook Christian 54
Nueva Esperanza 81, Mariana Bracetti 45
Oil City 59, Bradford 46
Olney Charter 49, Overbrook 48
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 70, Pittsburgh Obama 57
Owen J Roberts 47, Perkiomen Valley 45
Palumbo 54, Fels 37
Parkway Center City 61, SLA Beeber 44
Paul Robeson 79, West Philadelphia 76
Penn Treaty 74, Franklin Learning Center 54
Penn-Trafford 61, Armstrong 43
Penncrest 49, Marple Newtown 39
Perry Traditional Academy 88, North Hills 57
Phil-Montgomery Christian 55, Morrisville 29
Philadelphia Central 43, Mastbaum 39
Philadelphia George Washington 68, Latin Charter 61
Philadelphia West Catholic 64, Sankofa Freedom 53
Phoenixville 51, Upper Merion 45
Pine Grove 49, Tri-Valley 37
Pine-Richland 57, Upper St. Clair 56
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 101, Carrick 52
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Peters Township 35
Pleasant Valley 60, Pocono Mountain East 37
Pope John Paul II 66, Upper Perkiomen 42
Pottstown 78, Pottsgrove 63
Pottsville 42, Berks Catholic 21
Prep Charter 63, Roxborough 50
Propel Braddock Hills 43, Quigley Catholic 42
Punxsutawney 46, Indiana 44
Radnor 47, Springfield Delco 42
Renaissance Charter, Wis. 59, Del-Val Friends 29
Ridley 64, Upper Darby 61
Riverview 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 69
Rocky Grove 66, Commodore Perry 19
Saltsburg 67, Marion Center 58
Seneca 48, Northwestern 37
Seton-LaSalle 71, West Allegheny 68
Sewickley Academy Panthers 78, Serra Catholic 54
Shamokin 45, Selinsgrove 32
Sharon 73, Slippery Rock 42
Sharpsville 88, Grove City 69
Shipley 78, Friends Select 49
Souderton 68, Great Valley 58
South Fayette 72, Beaver Area 66
Spring-Ford 53, Norristown 52
Springfield Montco 54, Quakertown 48
Steel Valley 78, Brashear 68
Steelton-Highspire 66, Middletown 53
Strath Haven 41, Harriton 40
Strawberry Mansion 51, Philadelphia Northeast 41
Summit Academy 55, Yough 51
Susquehanna Township 85, Red Land 39
Swenson 60, GAMP 38
Tamaqua 53, Shenandoah Valley 27
The Christian Academy 78, Jenkintown 51
Union Area 54, Shenango 51
Unionville 61, Octorara 48
Waynesburg Central 64, Southmoreland 58
West Chester Christian 60, Coventry Christian 43
West Chester East 66, Bartram 49
West Shamokin 53, Homer-Center 48
Western Wayne 62, Dunmore 51
Westtown 60, George School 30
Winchester Thurston 70, St. Joseph 23
York 78, Spring Grove 36
York Catholic 50, Fairfield 32
York Country Day 46, Bermudian Springs 44
York County Tech 46, Bermudian Springs 44
Carbondale Tournament=
Championship=
West Scranton 66, Carbondale 32
Consolation=
Honesdale 72, Forest City 27
Franklin Regional Tournament=
Baldwin 68, Franklin Regional 49
Norwin 70, Monessen 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deer Lakes vs. Ambridge, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 64, Academy of the New Church 14
Albert Gallatin 50, Frazier 29
Aliquippa 45, Carrick 42
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 32, Clarion-Limestone 24
Altoona 40, Carlisle 21
Avon Grove 54, Collegium Charter School 33
Baldwin 61, McKeesport 59
Belle Vernon 62, Brentwood 33
Bermudian Springs 81, York Country Day 31
Bethlehem Catholic 61, Bethlehem Freedom 48
Blackhawk 65, Norwin 59
Bradford 56, North East 38
Bristol 34, Calvary Christian 24
Brownsville 61, Laurel Highlands 24
Burgettstown 39, South Side 34
California 52, Jeannette 34
Cambridge Springs 52, Cochranton 41
Cameron County 44, Northern Potter 32
Camp Hill 30, Milton Hershey 20
Camp Hill Trinity 72, East Pennsboro 33
Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 20
Cedar Cliff 30, Palmyra 20
Central Bucks South 45, Downingtown West 24
Claysburg-Kimmel 58, Williamsburg 32
Commodore Perry 47, Reynolds 28
Conneaut Area 56, Union City 29
Conrad Weiser 49, Annville-Cleona 32
Coudersport 58, Smethport 21
Council Rock South 48, Lower Moreland 34
Cranberry 47, Moniteau 32
Cumberland Valley 57, Harrisburg 25
Cumberland Valley Christian 66, Calvary Christian, Md. 45
Dallas 39, Wyoming Valley West 30
Dallastown Area 68, Conestoga Valley 26
Delone 80, Biglerville 28
Donegal 49, Columbia 29
East Juniata 39, Millersburg 13
Elk Lake 59, Wyalusing 51
Ellis School 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 21
Elwood City Riverside 61, Eden Christian 30
Engineering And Science 45, Philadelphia George Washington 23
Ephrata 74, Garden Spot 32
Erie 60, Harbor Creek 30
Fleetwood 32, ELCO 30
Fox Chapel 70, Woodland Hills 57
Friends Central 40, Germantown Friends 39
Galeton 41, Austin 30
Garnet Valley 36, Conestoga 21
General McLane 51, Erie McDowell 38
Governor Mifflin 57, Lebanon 50
Greencastle Antrim 36, Northern York 24
Harriton 44, Strath Haven 29
Harry S. Truman 39, Quakertown 36
Haverford 58, Lower Merion 30
Hollidaysburg 63, Dubois 38
Indiana 74, Mount Pleasant 38
Kennedy Catholic 64, Shaler 48
Keystone 42, Clarion 25
Kutztown 37, Hamburg 31
Lakeland 51, Forest City 23
Lancaster Mennonite 47, Brandywine Heights 33
Lehighton 59, Lincoln Leadership 18
Littlestown 39, Hanover 30
Lower Dauphin 63, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 38
Manheim Township 51, Exeter 23
Maplewood 67, Iroquois 42
Meadowbrook Christian 53, Columbia County Christian 23
Mechanicsburg 36, Hershey 29
Methacton 46, Boyertown 43
Middletown 60, Steelton-Highspire 43
Mifflin County 57, Chambersburg 52
Mount Calvary 38, Christian School of York 31
Nanticoke Area 58, North Pocono 54
Nazareth Area 33, Allentown Central Catholic 28
New Castle 55, Sto-Rox 38
North Clarion 66, West Forest 11
North Penn 57, Neshaminy 50
Northampton 49, Whitehall 27
Old Forge 57, Lackawanna Trail 12
Orwell Grand Valley, Ohio 41, Fairview 33
Otto-Eldred 56, Oswayo 16
Owen J Roberts 58, Perkiomen Valley 36
Penn Charter 51, Imhotep Charter 39
Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 58
Plum 60, Steel Valley 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Downingtown East 37
Pope John Paul II 53, Upper Perkiomen 19
Prep-Villa 64, Mercyhurst Prep 27
Quaker Valley 56, Moon 55
Reading 65, Lancaster McCaskey 35
Red Lion 42, Central York 41
Redbank Valley 49, Karns City 23
Riverside 63, Wyoming Area 35
Saegertown 63, Eisenhower 21
Scranton Holy Cross 75, Western Wayne 39
Scranton Prep 65, Lake-Lehman 26
Seneca 45, Corry 25
Serra Catholic 57, Derry 35
Shady Side Academy 48, Brashear 40
Sheffield 33, Oil City 26
Slippery Rock 62, Pittsburgh Obama 53
Souderton 56, Abington 49
Spring Grove 72, York 25
Spring-Ford 61, Norristown 13
Springfield Delco 38, Radnor 37
Springside Chestnut Hill 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 22
St. Basil 67, Mount St. Joseph 30
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 62, Mercersburg Academy 17
Sun Valley 39, Chichester 37
Susquehanna 57, Northeast Bradford 45
Susquehanna Township 85, Red Land 39
Tamaqua 56, Shenandoah Valley 20
The Christian Academy 40, Valley Forge Baptist 36
Thomas Jefferson 67, Hampton 35
Twin Valley 53, Lampeter-Strasburg 23
Union 61, Venango 12
Unionville 62, Academy Park 28
United 51, Bishop McCort 48
Upper Moreland 34, New Hope-Solebury 23
Villa Joseph Marie 65, Nazareth Academy 51
Villa Maria 55, Sacred Heart 30
West Chester East 43, Oxford 38
West Lawn Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 45
West Scranton 65, Honesdale 44
West York 52, Gettysburg 44
William Tennent 41, Springfield Montco 25
Williamsport 53, Montoursville 41
Winchester Thurston 70, St. Joseph 23
York Catholic 47, Fairfield 30
Yough 44, Bentworth 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leechburg vs. Geibel Catholic, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/