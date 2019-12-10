Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Arcanum 61, Camden Preble Shawnee 30
Archbold 61, Defiance Ayersville 27
Ashland Crestview 41, Collins Western Reserve 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Gibsonburg 24
Bellevue 87, Clyde 43
Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Millbury Lake 44
Bucyrus Wynford 67, Morral Ridgedale 41
Cameron, W.Va. 61, Bellaire St. John 11
Carey 51, Upper Sandusky 27
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Piketon 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Cin. Riverview East 44
Cin. Taft 58, Cin. Woodward 33
Circleville 60, Bloom-Carroll 37
Coldwater 45, Celina 27
Cols. Africentric 80, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Cols. Beechcroft 95, Cols. Centennial 66
Cols. Briggs 84, Cols. West 53
Cols. Independence 96, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3
Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Northland 79, Cols. International 2
Cols. School for Girls 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Westerville Cent. 29
Columbus Grove 52, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Day. Oakwood 51, Spring. Greenon 45
Defiance 50, Defiance Tinora 31
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cols. Bexley 42
Delphos Jefferson 58, Cory-Rawson 35
Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 44
Dublin Scioto 56, Delaware Hayes 36
Edon 49, Montpelier 47
Elida 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Fairfield Christian 66, Millersport 22
Frankfort Adena 35, Chillicothe Huntington 33, OT
Ft. Loramie 60, New Knoxville 26
Ft. Recovery 55, Blackford, Ind. 36
Granville 52, Heath 41
Grove City 51, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Hilliard Bradley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Jackson Center 34, DeGraff Riverside 31
Lakeside Danbury 47, Kansas Lakota 38
Lancaster 49, Hilliard Davidson 47
Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 36
Mansfield Madison 60, Tiffin Columbian 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 38
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth W. 33
Metamora Evergreen 75, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Mich. 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 26
Napoleon 48, Sylvania Southview 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42, Attica Seneca E. 40
Newark 62, Reynoldsburg 43
Newark Cath. 64, Johnstown Northridge 56
Newark Licking Valley 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 38
Northeastern, Ind. 52, New Paris National Trail 46
Ontario 56, Loudonville 49
Orwell Grand Valley 41, Fairview, Pa. 33
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 73, Hebron Lakewood 67
Paulding 53, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Perrysburg 61, Maumee 17
Pickerington Cent. 65, Groveport-Madison 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Marysville 41
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 56, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Sandusky St. Mary 53, Old Fort 45
Sidney Fairlawn 64, Ansonia 34
Southeastern 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Spencerville 62, Van Wert 39
St. Marys Memorial 56, Delphos St. John’s 55
Sunbury Big Walnut 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 26
Swanton 43, Pettisville 24
Tontogany Otsego 38, Elmore Woodmore 33
Westerville S. 68, Gahanna Lincoln 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Bowling Green 20
Williamsport Westfall 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Worthington Kilbourne 64, Hilliard Darby 31
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/