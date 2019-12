Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago King 72, Tilden 27

Dunbar 56, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 43

Francis Parker 29, Elgin Academy 19

Kankakee 39, Rich East 32

Lincoln 66, Freeport 38

Niles Notre Dame 48, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 36

Willowbrook 71, Metea Valley 59

Woodstock North 51, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37

Hall Tournament=

Princeton 76, Mendota 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Curie vs. Morgan Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/