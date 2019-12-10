Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 44, Kelvyn Park 13
Chicago (Lane) 58, Payton 55
Francis Parker 29, Elgin Academy 19
Greenville 64, Carlyle 12
Homewood-Flossmoor 72, Stagg 34
Lake Zurich 56, Hampshire 51, OT
Lawrenceville 56, Oblong 24
Lincoln-Way East 54, Andrew 11
North Lawndale 57, Northside Prep 36
Oswego 58, Oswego East 52, OT
Schurz 56, Senn 41
Steinmetz 35, Mather 20
Lake Zurich Tournament=
Lake Forest 53, St. Charles North 42
Lake Park 64, Hersey 63
