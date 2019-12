Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Bucks West 54, Hatboro-Horsham 34

Dobbins/Randolph 63, Freire Charter 58

Edison 73, Sayre Area 51

Elverson 81, Rush 43

Engineering And Science 47, String Theory Schools 46

Franklin Towne Charter 55, Parkway West 43

Friends Central 45, Germantown Friends 34

High School of the Future 68, Benjamin Franklin 53

Julia R Masterman 65, Hill Freedman 53

Kiski Area 54, Connellsville 52

Maritime Academy 79, Bodine 42

Nueva Esperanza 81, Mariana Bracetti 45

Palumbo 54, Fels 37

Parkway Center City 61, SLA Beeber 44

Paul Robeson 79, West Philadelphia 76

Prep Charter 63, Roxborough 50

Swenson 60, GAMP 38

Westtown 60, George School 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 64, Academy of the New Church 14

Aliquippa 45, Carrick 42

Altoona 37, Carlisle 19

Brownsville 61, Laurel Highlands 24

Cedar Cliff 30, Palmyra 20

Ellis School 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 21

Engineering And Science 45, Philadelphia George Washington 23

Fox Chapel 70, Woodland Hills 57

Friends Central 40, Germantown Friends 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Downingtown East 38

Quaker Valley 56, Moon 55

Serra Catholic 57, Derry 35

Slippery Rock 62, Pittsburgh Obama 53

Springside Chestnut Hill 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 22

St. Basil 67, Mount St. Joseph 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/