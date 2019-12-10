Porch Pirates: How to Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas is just around the corner and as shoppers flock to the mall, many gift-givers are opting for an online shopping option. While online shopping is convenient, there are certain risks associated with the process…such as possibility of attracting package thieves. The Zanesville Police Department has received an influx of calls regarding package thefts from front porches in the area and Captain Scott Comstock says the department is keeping a close eye on would be thieves.

“Obviously, online shopping has become more prevalent in the last few years; and unfortunately, with the amount of packages being delivered and left on porches we have had incidents where there have been thefts. We would encourage people that are shopping online and are going to do deliveries to either be aware of the delivery date—they can also make other arrangements.”

If you believe you have been the victim of package theft, there is one important measure to take before fling a police report or reporting any items stolen.

“The first step is going to have to be check around the house thoroughly. Sometimes, packages are left by the delivery person on the side door or something like that. Check with the other household members or even the neighbors or relatives if they might have picked it up. A lot of people assume there’s been a theft and that’s just not the case.”

To help keep your holiday packages safe, the Zanesville Police Department recommends following package tracking numbers, getting a front porch lock box, or coordinating a pick-up time with a relative or neighbor. All area instances of package theft may be reported to the Zanesville Police Department.