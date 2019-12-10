Ohio city launches police academy for 1st time in 12 years

State
Associated Press0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city has begun its first police academy in a dozen years since budget cuts canceled the program.

The Akron Police Department has 40 men and five women in the academy out of more than 1,000 applicants. Training will last 24 weeks.

One in five recruits is black, making it one of the most diverse classes in recent departmental history, said Lt. Michael Miller, a department spokesman.

Tori Chamberlain tells the Akron Beacon Journal she left PNC Financial Services Group Inc. to become an officer, saying that public service drew her to the job.

Ohio has dozens of police academies, including a few run individually by big departments like Columbus and Cleveland. Many police recruits also train at academies run by community colleges.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio base to become first active-duty Purple Heart Base

Associated Press

Meg Whitman joins FC Cincinnati as newest owner

Associated Press

Official portrait unveiled of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Associated Press