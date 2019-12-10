Ohio base to become first active-duty Purple Heart Base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force base in Ohio plans to join the Purple Heart Trail community on Tuesday as the first active-duty Purple Heart Base.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have a public designation ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to commemorate the moment.

Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, will read and accept the proclamation at Carney Auditorium, according to WDTN reports.

The Purple Heart is given to combat service members who have been wounded, killed or died from an injury sustained during service while on mission outside of the U.S. and its territories.

The Purple Heart Trail includes roads, highways, bridges and other structures that form a tribute to those who have been awarded the Purple Heart.

