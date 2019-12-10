Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 48, Wyoming Valley West 29
Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 49
Bensalem 70, Wissahickon 61
Bishop McCort 79, Somerset 47
Bloomsburg 55, Berwick 40
Blue Mountain 61, Schuylkill Valley 47
Brownsville 60, Propel Andrew Street 56
Catasauqua 78, Bangor 72
Cedar Crest 59, Wyomissing 47
Central Martinsburg 55, Penns Valley 30
East Juniata 56, Line Mountain 53
Faith Christian Academy 53, Coventry Christian 28
Father Judge 72, Olney Charter 66
Frankford 61, West Philadelphia 54
Freedom Area 66, Ellwood City 60
Hancock, Md. 80, Johnstown Christian 51
Hanover Area 49, Delaware Valley 34
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, South Philadelphia 43
Hughesville 64, Troy 40
KIPP Dubois 69, Audenried 65
Leechburg 72, Summit Academy 57
Marian Catholic 69, Lehighton 52
Moravian Academy 61, Northern Lehigh 52
Muhlenberg 86, Manheim Central 49
Nanticoke Area 64, Lake-Lehman 54
Neshaminy 63, Conwell Egan 51
New Foundations 66, MaST Charter 52
Newport 38, Susquenita 32
Northern Potter 59, Cowanesque Valley 58
Old Forge 64, South Williamsport 53
Palmerton 74, Palisades 48
Paul Robeson 74, Roxborough 69
Penn Hills 72, Perry Traditional Academy 32
Philadelphia George Washington 70, Belle Vernon 67
Philadelphia George Washington 76, Swenson 60
Quaker Valley 54, Albert Gallatin 51
Ridgway 48, Kane Area 29
Salisbury 65, Pen Argyl 48
Saltsburg 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48
Saucon Valley 45, Northwestern Lehigh 38
Scranton 66, Riverside 52
Scranton Holy Cross 65, Pittston Area 42
Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50
South Allegheny 64, South Park 57
Springdale 55, Elwood City Riverside 40
Steel Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 48
Tunkhannock 56, Lackawanna Trail 20
Uniontown 71, Hempfield Area 47
Valley View 36, Mid Valley 34
West Lawn Wilson 61, Lancaster Catholic 48
Wilson 59, Southern Lehigh 41
Wyoming Area 67, Mountain View 59
Yough 71, Bentworth 33
Carbondale Tournament=
Carbondale 57, Forest City 54
West Scranton 56, Honesdale 54
Franklin Regional Tournament=
Franklin Regional 71, Monessen 32
Norwin 56, Baldwin 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambria Heights vs. Bishop Carroll, ppd. to Dec 9th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37
Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Springdale 33
Archbishop Carroll 69, North Penn 57
Archbishop Wood 79, St. Hubert’s 9
Armstrong 43, South Park 42
Bangor 53, Catasauqua 10
Barrack Hebrew 46, Mercy Vocational 15
Beaver Area 46, Vincentian Academy 29
Bensalem 60, Conwell Egan 36
Berwick 37, Selinsgrove 31
Blacklick Valley 71, Johnstown Christian 32
Bonner-Prendergast 62, Hallahan 18
Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31
Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49
Central Mountain 43, Milton 36
Central Valley 58, Rochester 56
Constitution 39, Franklin Towne Charter 35
Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20
Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41
Dunmore 66, Crestwood 17
East Allegheny 44, Riverview 33
Edison 35, Philadelphia George Washington 30
Faith Christian Academy 44, Coventry Christian 42
Franklin 36, Titusville 28
Freedom Area 53, New Brighton 27
Germantown Academy 40, Upper Dublin 31
Glendale 50, Moshannon Valley 13
Gratz 46, Sankofa Freedom 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23
Greenville 63, Meadville 60
Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22
Hughesville 42, Jersey Shore 16
Kensington 44, Fels 31
Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39
Lakeview 44, Hickory 33
Lancaster Mennonite 63, Oley Valley 22
Lincoln Park Charter 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40
Lourdes Regional 41, Sullivan County 40
Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44
MMI Prep 41, Weatherly 39
Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 41
Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47
Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25
Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34
Montour 38, Hampton 29
Moravian Academy 50, Northern Lehigh 42
Morrisville 47, Solebury 10
Mount Calvary 53, Fairfield 28
Mount Lebanon 53, Altoona 50
Muhlenberg 56, Pequea Valley 49
New Foundations 50, MaST Charter 39
North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18
North Schuylkill 63, Minersville 62
Northwestern Lehigh 63, Saucon Valley 26
Palmerton 56, Palisades 47
Parkway Center City 49, Franklin Learning Center 20
Pen Argyl 57, Salisbury 39
Penns Manor 74, Harmony 33
Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia Girls 24
Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24
Pine Grove 53, Schuylkill Valley 44
Pittston Area 47, Hanover Area 20
Port Allegany 56, Johnsonburg 27
Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28
Rockwood 34, Northern Garrett, Md. 32
Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30
Shade 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 25
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 80, Ferndale 22
Shenango 48, Union Area 38
Shikellamy 35, Shamokin 30
South Williamsport 77, Neumann 8
Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39
Southern Huntingdon 63, McConnellsburg 30
Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30
St. Joseph’s Catholic 60, Saltsburg 48
St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Saltsburg 52
Trinity 66, Peters Township 53
Valley View 56, Mid Valley 20
Waynesburg Central 54, Yough 49
West Branch 38, Curwensville 34
West Greene 62, McGuffey 18
West Shamokin 48, Brockway 27
Wilson 58, Southern Lehigh 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brownsville vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Seton-LaSalle vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37
Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Springdale 33
Archbishop Carroll 69, North Penn 57
Archbishop Wood 79, St. Hubert’s 9
Armstrong 43, South Park 42
Bangor 53, Catasauqua 10
Barrack Hebrew 46, Mercy Vocational 15
Beaver Area 46, Vincentian Academy 29
Bensalem 60, Conwell Egan 36
Berwick 37, Selinsgrove 31
Bethlehem Center 76, Carmichaels 31
Blacklick Valley 71, Johnstown Christian 32
Bonner-Prendergast 62, Hallahan 18
Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31
Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49
Central Mountain 43, Milton 36
Central Valley 58, Rochester 56
Constitution 39, Franklin Towne Charter 35
Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20
Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41
Dunmore 66, Crestwood 17
East Allegheny 44, Riverview 33
Edison 35, Philadelphia George Washington 30
Faith Christian Academy 44, Coventry Christian 42
Franklin 36, Titusville 28
Freedom Area 53, New Brighton 27
Germantown Academy 40, Upper Dublin 31
Glendale 50, Moshannon Valley 13
Gratz 46, Sankofa Freedom 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23
Greenville 63, Meadville 60
Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22
Hughesville 42, Jersey Shore 16
Kensington 44, Fels 31
Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39
Lakeview 44, Hickory 33
Lancaster Mennonite 63, Oley Valley 22
Laurel 58, Wilmington 39
Lincoln Park Charter 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40
Lourdes Regional 41, Sullivan County 40
Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44
MMI Prep 41, Weatherly 39
Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 41
Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47
Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25
Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34
Montgomery 44, Troy 17
Montour 38, Hampton 29
Moravian Academy 50, Northern Lehigh 42
Morrisville 47, Solebury 10
Mount Calvary 53, Fairfield 28
Mount Lebanon 53, Altoona 50
Muhlenberg 56, Pequea Valley 49
New Foundations 50, MaST Charter 39
North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18
North Schuylkill 63, Minersville 62
Northwestern Lehigh 63, Saucon Valley 26
Palmerton 56, Palisades 47
Parkway Center City 49, Franklin Learning Center 20
Pen Argyl 57, Salisbury 39
Penns Manor 74, Harmony 33
Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia Girls 24
Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24
Pine Grove 53, Schuylkill Valley 44
Pittston Area 47, Hanover Area 20
Port Allegany 56, Johnsonburg 27
Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28
Rockwood 34, Northern Garrett, Md. 32
Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30
Shade 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 25
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 80, Ferndale 22
Shenango 48, Union Area 38
Shikellamy 35, Shamokin 30
South Williamsport 77, Neumann 8
Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39
Southern Huntingdon 63, McConnellsburg 30
Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30
St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Saltsburg 52
Trinity 66, Peters Township 53
Valley View 56, Mid Valley 20
Waynesburg Central 54, Yough 49
West Branch 38, Curwensville 34
West Greene 62, McGuffey 18
West Shamokin 48, Brockway 27
Williams Valley 53, Halifax 21
Wilson 58, Southern Lehigh 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brownsville vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Seton-LaSalle vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/