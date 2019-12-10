Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 48, Wyoming Valley West 29

Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 49

Bensalem 70, Wissahickon 61

Bishop McCort 79, Somerset 47

Bloomsburg 55, Berwick 40

Blue Mountain 61, Schuylkill Valley 47

Brownsville 60, Propel Andrew Street 56

Catasauqua 78, Bangor 72

Cedar Crest 59, Wyomissing 47

Central Martinsburg 55, Penns Valley 30

East Juniata 56, Line Mountain 53

Faith Christian Academy 53, Coventry Christian 28

Father Judge 72, Olney Charter 66

Frankford 61, West Philadelphia 54

Freedom Area 66, Ellwood City 60

Hancock, Md. 80, Johnstown Christian 51

Hanover Area 49, Delaware Valley 34

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, South Philadelphia 43

Hughesville 64, Troy 40

KIPP Dubois 69, Audenried 65

Leechburg 72, Summit Academy 57

Marian Catholic 69, Lehighton 52

Moravian Academy 61, Northern Lehigh 52

Muhlenberg 86, Manheim Central 49

Nanticoke Area 64, Lake-Lehman 54

Neshaminy 63, Conwell Egan 51

New Foundations 66, MaST Charter 52

Newport 38, Susquenita 32

Northern Potter 59, Cowanesque Valley 58

Old Forge 64, South Williamsport 53

Palmerton 74, Palisades 48

Paul Robeson 74, Roxborough 69

Penn Hills 72, Perry Traditional Academy 32

Philadelphia George Washington 70, Belle Vernon 67

Philadelphia George Washington 76, Swenson 60

Quaker Valley 54, Albert Gallatin 51

Ridgway 48, Kane Area 29

Salisbury 65, Pen Argyl 48

Saltsburg 60, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48

Saucon Valley 45, Northwestern Lehigh 38

Scranton 66, Riverside 52

Scranton Holy Cross 65, Pittston Area 42

Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

South Allegheny 64, South Park 57

Springdale 55, Elwood City Riverside 40

Steel Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 48

Tunkhannock 56, Lackawanna Trail 20

Uniontown 71, Hempfield Area 47

Valley View 36, Mid Valley 34

West Lawn Wilson 61, Lancaster Catholic 48

Wilson 59, Southern Lehigh 41

Wyoming Area 67, Mountain View 59

Yough 71, Bentworth 33

Carbondale Tournament=

Carbondale 57, Forest City 54

West Scranton 56, Honesdale 54

Franklin Regional Tournament=

Franklin Regional 71, Monessen 32

Norwin 56, Baldwin 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cambria Heights vs. Bishop Carroll, ppd. to Dec 9th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37

Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Springdale 33

Archbishop Carroll 69, North Penn 57

Archbishop Wood 79, St. Hubert’s 9

Armstrong 43, South Park 42

Bangor 53, Catasauqua 10

Barrack Hebrew 46, Mercy Vocational 15

Beaver Area 46, Vincentian Academy 29

Bensalem 60, Conwell Egan 36

Berwick 37, Selinsgrove 31

Blacklick Valley 71, Johnstown Christian 32

Bonner-Prendergast 62, Hallahan 18

Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31

Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49

Central Mountain 43, Milton 36

Central Valley 58, Rochester 56

Constitution 39, Franklin Towne Charter 35

Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20

Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41

Dunmore 66, Crestwood 17

East Allegheny 44, Riverview 33

Edison 35, Philadelphia George Washington 30

Faith Christian Academy 44, Coventry Christian 42

Franklin 36, Titusville 28

Freedom Area 53, New Brighton 27

Germantown Academy 40, Upper Dublin 31

Glendale 50, Moshannon Valley 13

Gratz 46, Sankofa Freedom 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23

Greenville 63, Meadville 60

Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22

Hughesville 42, Jersey Shore 16

Kensington 44, Fels 31

Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39

Lakeview 44, Hickory 33

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Oley Valley 22

Lincoln Park Charter 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40

Lourdes Regional 41, Sullivan County 40

Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44

MMI Prep 41, Weatherly 39

Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 41

Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47

Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25

Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34

Montour 38, Hampton 29

Moravian Academy 50, Northern Lehigh 42

Morrisville 47, Solebury 10

Mount Calvary 53, Fairfield 28

Mount Lebanon 53, Altoona 50

Muhlenberg 56, Pequea Valley 49

New Foundations 50, MaST Charter 39

North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18

North Schuylkill 63, Minersville 62

Northwestern Lehigh 63, Saucon Valley 26

Palmerton 56, Palisades 47

Parkway Center City 49, Franklin Learning Center 20

Pen Argyl 57, Salisbury 39

Penns Manor 74, Harmony 33

Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia Girls 24

Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24

Pine Grove 53, Schuylkill Valley 44

Pittston Area 47, Hanover Area 20

Port Allegany 56, Johnsonburg 27

Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28

Rockwood 34, Northern Garrett, Md. 32

Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30

Shade 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 25

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 80, Ferndale 22

Shenango 48, Union Area 38

Shikellamy 35, Shamokin 30

South Williamsport 77, Neumann 8

Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39

Southern Huntingdon 63, McConnellsburg 30

Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30

St. Joseph’s Catholic 60, Saltsburg 48

St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Saltsburg 52

Trinity 66, Peters Township 53

Valley View 56, Mid Valley 20

Waynesburg Central 54, Yough 49

West Branch 38, Curwensville 34

West Greene 62, McGuffey 18

West Shamokin 48, Brockway 27

Wilson 58, Southern Lehigh 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsville vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Seton-LaSalle vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37

Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Springdale 33

Archbishop Carroll 69, North Penn 57

Archbishop Wood 79, St. Hubert’s 9

Armstrong 43, South Park 42

Bangor 53, Catasauqua 10

Barrack Hebrew 46, Mercy Vocational 15

Beaver Area 46, Vincentian Academy 29

Bensalem 60, Conwell Egan 36

Berwick 37, Selinsgrove 31

Bethlehem Center 76, Carmichaels 31

Blacklick Valley 71, Johnstown Christian 32

Bonner-Prendergast 62, Hallahan 18

Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31

Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49

Central Mountain 43, Milton 36

Central Valley 58, Rochester 56

Constitution 39, Franklin Towne Charter 35

Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20

Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41

Dunmore 66, Crestwood 17

East Allegheny 44, Riverview 33

Edison 35, Philadelphia George Washington 30

Faith Christian Academy 44, Coventry Christian 42

Franklin 36, Titusville 28

Freedom Area 53, New Brighton 27

Germantown Academy 40, Upper Dublin 31

Glendale 50, Moshannon Valley 13

Gratz 46, Sankofa Freedom 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23

Greenville 63, Meadville 60

Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22

Hughesville 42, Jersey Shore 16

Kensington 44, Fels 31

Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39

Lakeview 44, Hickory 33

Lancaster Mennonite 63, Oley Valley 22

Laurel 58, Wilmington 39

Lincoln Park Charter 49, Sewickley Academy Panthers 40

Lourdes Regional 41, Sullivan County 40

Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44

MMI Prep 41, Weatherly 39

Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 41

Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47

Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25

Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34

Montgomery 44, Troy 17

Montour 38, Hampton 29

Moravian Academy 50, Northern Lehigh 42

Morrisville 47, Solebury 10

Mount Calvary 53, Fairfield 28

Mount Lebanon 53, Altoona 50

Muhlenberg 56, Pequea Valley 49

New Foundations 50, MaST Charter 39

North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18

North Schuylkill 63, Minersville 62

Northwestern Lehigh 63, Saucon Valley 26

Palmerton 56, Palisades 47

Parkway Center City 49, Franklin Learning Center 20

Pen Argyl 57, Salisbury 39

Penns Manor 74, Harmony 33

Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia Girls 24

Philadelphia Central 48, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24

Pine Grove 53, Schuylkill Valley 44

Pittston Area 47, Hanover Area 20

Port Allegany 56, Johnsonburg 27

Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28

Rockwood 34, Northern Garrett, Md. 32

Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30

Shade 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 25

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 80, Ferndale 22

Shenango 48, Union Area 38

Shikellamy 35, Shamokin 30

South Williamsport 77, Neumann 8

Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39

Southern Huntingdon 63, McConnellsburg 30

Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30

St. Joseph’s Catholic 84, Saltsburg 52

Trinity 66, Peters Township 53

Valley View 56, Mid Valley 20

Waynesburg Central 54, Yough 49

West Branch 38, Curwensville 34

West Greene 62, McGuffey 18

West Shamokin 48, Brockway 27

Williams Valley 53, Halifax 21

Wilson 58, Southern Lehigh 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsville vs. Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Seton-LaSalle vs. Upper St. Clair, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/