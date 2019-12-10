McLean leads St. Francis (NY) over Presbyterian 64-63

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Unique McLean had 19 points and eight rebounds and Chauncey Hawkins posted 17 points and five steals as St. Francis (NY) narrowly beat Presbyterian 64-63 on Tuesday.

Deniz Celen had 13 points for St. Francis (NY) (4-6). Yaradyah Evans added seven rebounds.

JC Younger had 12 points for the Blue Hose (2-8). Chris Martin added 12 points and six rebounds. Michael Isler had 11 points.

St. Francis (NY) plays NJIT at home on Saturday. Presbyterian matches up against Jacksonville at home next Wednesday.

