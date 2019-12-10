LSU QB Joe Burrow headlines coaches All-SEC team

Associated Press0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Joey Burrow headlines a coaches All-Southeastern Conference team where the Tigers’ offense is well represented.

The first-team released Tuesday also included LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and center Lloyd Cushenberry. LSU and Alabama each had six representatives on the first and second teams while Georgia had four and Florida three.

Alabama offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. and Alex Leatherwood are both first-teamers.

Auburn defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson also shared first-team honors.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The individual award winners will be announced Wednesday, with the All-Freshman team following on Thursday.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback. He missed the final two games with a season-ending right hip injury that required surgery.

Burrow is regarded as the Heisman Trophy front-runner.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

