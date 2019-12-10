Lin scores 15 to lift Bryant past Fordham 69-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Benson Lin had 15 points and four assists as Bryant defeated Fordham 69-61 on Tuesday to win its third straight.

Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (7-4), Michael Green III added 11 points and Patrick Harding grabbed 11 rebounds.

Antwon Portley had 15 points and four assists for the Rams (5-4) and Erten Gazi added 12 points.

Bryant takes on Dartmouth on the road next Saturday. Fordham plays Tennessee State at home on Sunday.

