DRESDEN, Ohio – Tri-Valley athletic director Erin Nezbeth has confirmed that head football coach Kevin Fell is stepping down.

Coach Fell spent the last two seasons as the head coach in Dresden after taking over for Justin Buttermore in 2018. In two years his overall record was 17-5. He took the Scotties to a co-MVL championship and a playoff appearance in 2018.

Fell informed his team of his decision on Monday.