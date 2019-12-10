Junior Guerra, D-backs, agree to $2.65M deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) —

Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million.

Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.

