Honoring a Hero: Poulton’s Flag Folded After 75 Years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An Ohio native who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II was remembered and honored this morning in Zanesville as the flag of Paul Poulton was properly folded by the Philo Duncan Falls VFW at The Sports Barber. Poulton died during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945. His sister, Janet says she will never forget the cold February day that she learned that her brother had died serving his country. Janet gave her brother’s service artifacts to The Sports Barber to be displayed to the public. Mike DeBolt, US Veteran and Owner of The Sports Barber, says Poulton’s legacy will forever be remembered.

“She doesn’t have a lot of family that lives around here. So, you know that’s why she gave me the stuff—because she didn’t have anyone to pass it on to. I could tell she was kind of thrilled inside. His legacy will live on here instead of being stuffed away in a box for another hundred years.”

Members of the Philo Duncan Falls VFW Post 10275 took the time to carefully fold the 75 year old flag that covered Poulton’s casket in a traditional Thirteen Folds Ceremony. Commander Jack Drake, with the VFW, says each fold holds a special meaning.

“The thirteen folds explains everything about the thirteen colonies. It explains everything about women and the sacrifice they made with their children—same way with the fathers of the children; Pledge of Allegiance—it’s all right here in the thirteen folds of the flag.”

Mike DeBolt was recently inducted into the Muskingum County Veterans Hall of Fame. The flag that covered Poulton’s casket—along with other artifacts—are on display for public view at The Sports Barber on Linden Avenue.