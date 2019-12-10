Crash on Northpointe results in one fatality

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that one person has died following a two vehicle accident on Northpointe Drive.



Authorities said 88-year-old Bessie Infield of Warsaw was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Northpointe Drive at 3:30 Monday .



Infield was taken to Genesis Hospital where she died from her injuries.



The Patrol said the crash occurred when 29-year-old Brooklin Musgove of Frazeysburg drove left of center and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Larry Infield of Warsaw which was carrying two passengers.

Musgrove along with a passenger in her vehicle 35-year-old Bryan Park of Dresden were taken to Genesis and then were transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where they’re currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities said drug use is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.