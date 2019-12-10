Billy Shafer Denied Parole in 1993 Murder of Sara West

Local News Stories
Kennedy Webb1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The family of a 5 year old murder victim from 1993 is breathing a sign of relief this evening as Billy Shafer has been denied parole. 5 year old Sara West’s grandmother, Shirley West, says that Shafer will not be eligible for parole again for another ten years. West says that the over 33,000 people who have signed her petition since the 1990s helped deliver an early Christmas present to her family this year. The West Family is thrilled by the news and thankful not only for their own safety; but for the safety of the entire community.

Please follow and like us:
Tagged
Kennedy Webb
Kennedy Webb

Related Posts

Angel Tree Benefit show starts Thursday

Nicolette Pizzuto

Zanesville ‘Storybook Christmas’ in full swing

Nicolette Pizzuto

Rotary wraps gifts for Zanesville children

Nicolette Pizzuto