Angel Tree Benefit show starts Thursday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting Thursday, the Renner and Zanesville Community Theater are showing the 29th Annual Angel Tree Benefit.

Between 70 and 80 cast members will take the stage this year with music and a Christmas themed plotline.

One cast member Christy Roahrig says it’s like watching a movie.

“We like to call it kind of a local hallmark movie set on stage because — you know — the plots are — there’s usually something dire happening and then everybody comes together to help celebrate or make a good cause and then everything works out well in the end.”

The show is put on to help buy gifts for children in the area through the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Another cast member, Elaine Kay says this is something the community and performers look forward to every year.

“Usually we’re grabbing around 60 children from the tree and buying gifts for those children and in order to do that we put on this show that brings a lot of people in, tons of cast members typically and we put it on for donations every year in December. This is something that people who do this annually have come to love. There are people who don’t have time to do theater much anymore and still come out to do this. There’s people from ages three and up who are participating and it’s a really fun, festive event.”

The show will go on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon. Ticket prices are by donation.