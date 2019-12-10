AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|25
|14
|4
|2
|5
|35
|70
|63
|Providence
|27
|16
|8
|1
|2
|35
|92
|71
|WB/Scranton
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|74
|73
|Hershey
|26
|12
|9
|2
|3
|29
|67
|74
|Springfield
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|80
|72
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|10
|10
|1
|4
|25
|61
|68
|Charlotte
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|60
|69
|Bridgeport
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|57
|90
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|17
|4
|2
|1
|37
|87
|64
|Rochester
|23
|15
|4
|2
|2
|34
|76
|56
|Utica
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|31
|89
|72
|Laval
|27
|14
|10
|3
|0
|31
|79
|80
|Belleville
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|83
|81
|Syracuse
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|78
|78
|Cleveland
|25
|12
|11
|1
|1
|26
|75
|69
|Binghamton
|24
|7
|13
|4
|0
|18
|63
|88
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|26
|19
|4
|1
|2
|41
|96
|63
|Iowa
|25
|12
|9
|2
|2
|28
|68
|76
|Rockford
|23
|13
|9
|0
|1
|27
|68
|70
|San Antonio
|26
|10
|9
|5
|2
|27
|77
|75
|Manitoba
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|73
|76
|Chicago
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|68
|83
|Grand Rapids
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|89
|Texas
|25
|9
|13
|1
|2
|21
|73
|93
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|23
|18
|5
|0
|0
|36
|88
|61
|Stockton
|22
|14
|5
|1
|2
|31
|90
|73
|Ontario
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|63
|82
|Colorado
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|63
|68
|Bakersfield
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|62
|75
|San Diego
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|65
|62
|San Jose
|21
|8
|11
|0
|2
|18
|71
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Saturday’s Games
Belleville 7, Cleveland 1
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2
Charlotte 3, Rochester 1
Laval 4, Springfield 3
Providence 3, Utica 2, SO
Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 5, Binghamton 2
Tucson 4, Iowa 1
Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO
Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford 4, Providence 1
Toronto 4, San Antonio 1
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
|Monday’s Games
Utica 6, Bridgeport 3
|Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.