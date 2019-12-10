TUESDAY 12/10:

TODAY: Rain Early (South) Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. Falling Temperatures. High 39 Early.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 33

DISCUSSION:

Big changes moving into the region today! Temperatures will be falling throughout the day, with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s and upper 20s by the end of the afternoon. Breezy conditions will make it feel colder throughout the day, with Wind Chills in the 20s and Teens this afternoon.

Rain showers and a few snow flakes will be with us early this morning, mainly south of I-70. Most of the day we will see drier conditions, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Skies will gradually clear during the overnight, as high pressure moves in. It will remain breezy, with lows in the lower 20s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, but it will not help to warm things up, as highs will only warm into the lower 30s.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 40s by the end of the week, with more cloud cover. Precipitation chances return as we head into the weekend. Most of the region will see rain on Saturday, but the transition to snow will take place on Sunday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

