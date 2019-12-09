Unveiling set for portrait of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The official portrait of former Ohio. Gov. John Kasich was to be unveiled Monday, according to officials at the Statehouse.

The Republican former governor held office from 2011 through 2018. The Capital Square Review and Advisory Board planned to present the portrait of the former governor on Monday afternoon in the atrium of the Statehouse in Columbus. Kasich served as the state’s 69th governor and was a long-time former congressman.

Private donations are used to pay for portraits of former Ohio governors.

