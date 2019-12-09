Towson looks to extend streak vs UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (5-5) vs. Towson (4-5)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Maryland-Baltimore County. In its last six wins against the Retrievers, Towson has won by an average of 12 points. Maryland-Baltimore County’s last win in the series came on Dec. 1, 2012, a 66-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: K.J. Jackson has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Maryland-Baltimore County is 0-5 when it allows at least 62 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 0-5 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com