Toolson, BYU host Nevada

Nevada (7-3) vs. Brigham Young (7-4)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Harris and Nevada will battle Jake Toolson and Brigham Young. The junior Harris has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.8 over his last five games. Toolson, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR SCORING: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Toolson, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello, Dalton Nixon and Zac Seljaas have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Harris has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-4 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Wolf Pack are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or worse, and 1-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has 56 assists on 99 field goals (56.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Nevada has assists on 55 of 93 field goals (59.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their five-game winning streak.

