The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stanford (27)
|8-0
|747
|1
|2. UConn (1)
|8-0
|686
|4
|3. Oregon (1)
|7-1
|679
|3
|4. Oregon St. (1)
|8-0
|653
|5
|5. South Carolina
|9-1
|634
|6
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|598
|7
|7. Louisville
|9-1
|597
|2
|8. Florida St.
|9-0
|550
|8
|9. NC State
|9-0
|490
|13
|10. UCLA
|8-0
|458
|11
|11. Texas A&M
|7-1
|438
|12
|12. Indiana
|8-1
|412
|14
|13. Maryland
|8-2
|395
|9
|14. Kentucky
|9-0
|386
|15
|15. Mississippi St.
|8-2
|349
|10
|16. DePaul
|7-1
|302
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|8-1
|255
|18
|18. Arizona
|9-0
|235
|20
|19. Michigan St.
|6-2
|150
|19
|20. Missouri St.
|8-1
|148
|22
|21. Arkansas
|8-1
|120
|23
|22. West Virginia
|6-1
|106
|–
|23. Tennessee
|7-1
|96
|17
|24. Michigan
|8-1
|79
|24
|25. Miami
|5-3
|56
|21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
