The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1 2. UConn (1) 8-0 686 4 3. Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3 4. Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5 5. South Carolina 9-1 634 6 6. Baylor 8-1 598 7 7. Louisville 9-1 597 2 8. Florida St. 9-0 550 8 9. NC State 9-0 490 13 10. UCLA 8-0 458 11 11. Texas A&M 7-1 438 12 12. Indiana 8-1 412 14 13. Maryland 8-2 395 9 14. Kentucky 9-0 386 15 15. Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10 16. DePaul 7-1 302 16 17. Gonzaga 8-1 255 18 18. Arizona 9-0 235 20 19. Michigan St. 6-2 150 19 20. Missouri St. 8-1 148 22 21. Arkansas 8-1 120 23 22. West Virginia 6-1 106 – 23. Tennessee 7-1 96 17 24. Michigan 8-1 79 24 25. Miami 5-3 56 21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.