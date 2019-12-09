Road Closures Around the Area

Drivers should not that US 22 will be closed to traffic starting Monday just east of State Route 204.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews will replace a culvert. Work is estimated to be complete by Friday, December 13, weather permitting.

The detour includes US 22 to State Route 345 to State Route 669 to State Route 13 to US 22 and reverse.

Motorists can expect delays on Tuesday, December 10 on State Route 93. The Ohio Department of Transportation said it will close between State Route 208 and State Route 83 for brush cutting.

Crews will start just north of State Route 83 and work their way towards State Route 208. Work will take place from 8AM-3PM until Friday, December 13.

The detour includes State Route 208 to State Route 60 to State Route 15 to State Route 83.

State Route 93 north of Fresno will also close to traffic Tuesday, December 10 between Township Road 197 and Township Road 501 for a slide repair, according to ODOT.

Work should be completed by Friday weather permitting.

The detour is State Route 93 to US 36 to State Route 83 to State Route 643 to State Route 651 to State Route 93 and reverse.