Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (14-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (17-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 12-game home win streak alive when the 76ers take on Denver.

The 76ers have gone 12-0 at home. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.5 boards.

The Nuggets are 6-4 on the road. Denver is 8-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 46.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 100-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 8. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 26 points, and Embiid led Philadelphia with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid has averaged 21.9 points and 12.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris has averaged 21.8 points and added 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jokic is averaging 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 19.1 points and totaled 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, nine steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: out (lower leg), Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.